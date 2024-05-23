Anya Taylor-Joy has been delivering look after look on the press tour for her new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and each head-turning outfit continues to outshine the next. First she wore a spiky headdress and matching minidress to the film’s premiere; later she wowed in a 3D floral leotard at the movie’s U.K. premiere in London. And let’s not forget her many movie star sun hat moments at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival! But the star’s latest look might just be one of her most jaw-dropping yet. Enter: the daring red Mugler dress she just trotted out for an event in NYC.

Anya’s Mugler Mini Dress

Straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the risqué design was covered in twelve thin black belt straps which fastened in a lace-up corset style to expose Taylor-Joy’s back and even some of her butt. The end of the belt straps cascaded downward, creating a fringe-like effect. One might even say the overall design offered a mullet-like effect: business in the front, party in the back.

To accessorize, the star added a pair of towering burgundy pumps from Christian Louboutin, a flashy silver bone cuff from Tiffany & Co., dainty silver hoops, and a few silver rings. Perhaps what really pulled the look together, though, was the sheer take-no-prisoners confidence with which Anya wore it.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Makeup to Match

Taylor-Joy kept her beauty look just as edgy. Details included a femme fatale red lip — which matched the dress color perfectly — and a dramatic cat eye. Her icy-platinum hair was swept back into a high, tight ponytail that fell down her back (drawing even more attention to the bold belt straps). She also sported long, almond-shaped nails with chrome tips.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

For the remainder of the press tour, I hope that the actress continues her unpredictable wardrobe choices. With each exciting outfit being wildly different than the next, there’s really no telling what she’ll wear next.