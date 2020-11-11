Getting elected to Congress isn’t just about legislating and policymaking. It's also about dressing the part. So when Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush took to Twitter to share her feelings about building a vintage wardrobe that’s appropriate for the halls of the U.S. Capitol, many female politicians were quick to offer up their best styling tricks and hacks. And some of the best responses to Cori Bush's thrift shopping tweet came from the squad.

“The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill,” tweeted Bush, who just became the first Black woman ever elected to congress from the state. “So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show?”

Naturally, fans responded that they all want to see that fashion show (who doesn't stan a sustainable approach to fashion?). And it looks like some of Bush’s soon-to-be colleagues are just as excited about her thrifting ways.

“Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted in response. “Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend. @AyannaPressley has the accessory game down. Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet!”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — who’s a member of “The Squad” along with AOC, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — echoed that sentiment, revealing that she too frequently thrifts some of her congressional ensembles.

“Thrifting is the way to go, it also makes your look unique,” Omar said. “It’s also where I get most of my jewelry. Somali shops in my district have the best scarves on a budget, will get you some to spice up any wardrobe. I specialize in $50 or less outfits.”

Tlaib added that her thrifted outfits often garner her the most positive feedback. “I get the most compliments from the clothes I got from thrift shops,” the congresswoman said, adding that one of her styling tips is wearing maternity apparel under her blazers.

Maybe before next year’s State of the Union address, these sustainably-minded elected officials can host a runway show on IG Live? We can only hope.