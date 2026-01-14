Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gave This "Cheugy" Trend An Après-Ski Twist

Hollywood’s hottest stars kicked off 2026 in the coolest vacation destinations. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian were among the celebs who eschewed warm beaches and tropical resort wear for skiing and snow-ready fashion in Aspen, Colorado. For Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s winter break trip, however, she opted for a less bustling locale, hitting the slopes with her family in the Austrian Alps — and turning non-stop looks the whole way.

Rosie’s Wintry Peplum Look

It’s never been clearer that the 2010s are back. Many millennial-fave trends have seen a revival recently — whether it be long pendant necklaces, UGG boots, or even using a landline — and not even Huntington-Whiteley is immune to the nostalgia. The model revived the once-cheugy peplum trend in a Jan. 14 Instagram story, with an added wintry twist.

Posing in front of a warmly-lit chateau, the model wore a collared fur coat with a dramatically flared peplum waist. The style is similar to a more casual sherpa iteration recently worn by Sydney Sweeney. To complete her snowy look, Huntington-Whiteley paired the jacket with black, wide-leg snow pants, snow boots, and a dark brown beanie.

Peplum isn’t the only throwback trend the model adopted on her ski trip. The millennial-fave leggings-as-pants look has also seen a resurgence in recent months, and Huntington-Whiteley cosigned the style in another Instagram story post.

In a photo taken with her daughter, Isabella, who she shares with partner Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley paired ribbed, cream-colored leggings with a camel sherpa jacket, cropped at the waist. She wore white fleece socks pulled over the leggings, and a pair of suede, fur-lined slides. The model topped off her alpine look with a white fleece trapper hat for extra warmth.

Rosie’s Tailored Ski Style

Fashion and function don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Huntington-Whiteley took to the slopes in another story post from her vacation, showing off her stylish ski gear. She wore a green winter coat, tucked into her high-waisted, tailored, gray snow trousers. The jacket was partially unzipped, revealing her cream-colored knit turtleneck with a ruffled hem underneath. Huntington-Whiteley topped the look off with a black balaclava, helmet, and mirrored ski goggles.

Adding these to my winter mood board, stat.