This $6 Cult-Favorite Turmeric Mist Is Now Available At Target

Target has long been a major beauty destination with aisle upon aisle of industry-favorite products. As you shop the store’s shelves, you’ll now be able to score items from yet another buzzy brand: APTO Skincare, an eco-friendly line of simplistic essentials that all cost less than $20.

The brand’s department store debut comes after its overhaul as part of Target’s Takeoff Beauty Accelerator Program, during which it reduced its line from over 35 products to only seven staples. These include an Orange Blossom Cleanser, Coconut Water Toner, Turmeric Face Mask, Pomegranate Moisturizer, Kakadu Plum Serum, and, of course, its cult-favorite (and often sold-out) $6 APTO Skincare Turmeric Mist. Every item is vegan, sustainable, and formulated with raw ingredients that were ethically sourced.

You might have come across the brand through its popular Turmeric Mist, which is formulated with natural skin care superstars turmeric and witch hazel. Applied topically, turmeric works to combat acne, eczema, redness, and inflammation, while witch hazel is known for doing everything from reducing redness and irritation to preventing and treating acne while managing excess oil. “Topical witch hazel is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory, and because many acne lesions are inflammatory, witch hazel has been used to decrease the redness and inflammation on the skin of people suffering from acne,” Dr. Rachel Nazarian, M.D, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told Bustle, noting that witch hazel makes for an ideal DIY toner.

Thus, it’s no surprise that skin care aficionados — especially those with oily and/or acne-prone skin — simply can’t get enough of this refreshing and anti-inflammatory mist. Intrigued, I decided to give it a try, as I have oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin that could very much benefit from turmeric and witch hazel’s healing properties. And I must say: I completely see what the hype is all about (besides its $6 price tag, of course).

APTO’s turmeric spray is the perfect cross between a pore-perfecting toner and a hydrating and calming facial mist that works to help cleanse your skin of dirt while simultaneously soothing redness and irritation. It’s already become my go-to for throughout-the-day spritzing. I use it any time my skin starts to feel dry (and seeing as it’s the winter, this happens often) and in need of a hydrating boost. This mist also works as an ideal post-workout cleanser, as it gently clears my skin of all the sweat it took on without aggravating it.

Whether your eyes are on the Turmeric Mist or the other products within the line, you can snag APTO’s skin care collection online or at your local Target store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.