Here's How To Tell If Your Acne Is A Sign Of A Bigger Health Issue

Pimple-like bumps around your mouth, nose, and/or eyes might not actually be pimples at all, says Dr. Heidi Waldorf, a dermatologist at Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics. "It could be something called periorificial dermatitis, which is related to rosacea," she says. "It can be treated like rosacea but we also rule out causes like excessive steroid use on the face or a sensitivity to toothpaste."
While acne in these places doesn't guarantee you have another health issue going on, it's always a good idea to monitor your body for changes and to speak with a doctor if something feels off.
Experts:
Dr. Craig Austin, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and creator of the skincare brand Cane + Austin
Dr. Michele J. Farber, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City
Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, chief medical officer at MDacne
Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at Downtown Dermatology in Columbus, Ohio
Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, founder of the holistic beauty brand Osmosis Beauty
Dr. Sejal Shah, MD, a dermatologic surgeon based in New York City
Dr. Heidi Waldorf, MD, a dermatologist at Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics in New York