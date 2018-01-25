Here's How To Tell If Your Acne Is A Sign Of A Bigger Health Issue

Since your skin can tell you so much about your health, it's always a good idea to pay attention to what the location of your acne means, as well as what type of acne it is, in order to get a better idea of what's going on inside your body. If it seems like new or worsening acne is cropping up — despite taking care of your health and your hygiene — it may be a signal that something greater is going on with your body.

While most breakouts are simply due to clogged pores, it's possible that they could be a sign of something else — and possibly not even acne at all. "It is important to consider your skin's natural tendencies as new acne develops," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham tells Bustle. "If acne is common for you, that's one thing, but if your acne suddenly becomes worse, consider any other changes in your health or medications and get help from your medical professional or see a dermatologist." Pay special attention to whether you've got acne on the neck, around the mouth, or in other unusual spots you don't typically experience breakouts.

Essentially, depending on where your pimple is, acne could be a sign of a hormonal imbalance, a side effect of medications you're taking, or even a symptom of a yeast infection, among other systemic issues. Here are nine places acne can crop up and what it may mean, according to experts.

5 Chest You may remember irritating chest pimples from when you were a teenager. But if you're past those hormonal years and still have chest breakouts, a different skin condition may be to blame, according to Dr. Sejal Shah, a dermatologic surgeon based in New York City. "Acne most commonly affects the face, back, and chest, so chest acne is not necessarily different than face acne," she tells Bustle. "However, there is another condition called folliculitis, which is basically inflammation of the hair follicles that can occur on the chest and looks very similar to acne." Irritation from shaving or keeping your skin in unbreathable clothing for too long (hello, sweaty gym clothes) are often to blame for folliculitis. The same condition can also make it look like you have acne on your neck or armpits. Whatever the cause, your dermatologist can help determine what it is and offer the proper treatment based on your symptoms.