10 Refreshing Face Mists That Are Like AC For Your Skin

The dog days of summer are here, and everything is unbelievably hot, humid, and sticky. The resulting sweaty environment — while great for a day at the beach — can create a host of issues for the most even-keeled complexions. The good news is that regardless of what your skin needs throughout the day, the perfect solution exists in the form of a refreshing face mist.

If a facial mist isn’t a staple in your beauty routine, know that there’s more to these elixirs than meets the eye. You can find a spritz-on formula that not only cools you off in the sweltering heat, but that delivers a dose of hydration, helps quash bacteria growth associated with breakouts (which excessive perspiring can fester), soothe redness or irritation, keep your makeup in place, and so much more.

Below, an array of refreshing face mists that can solve complexion woes in a flash, all without disturbing the six-step skin care routine or face of makeup you’ve already committed to. Consider these picks your portable booster shots that keep your skin cool, clear, and hydrated — all via a feel-so-good spray.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Skin-Quenching Mist The Route The Day Drink Ulta $50 See On Ulta Hyaluronic acid is a moisturizing MVP that plays a starring role in this hydrating mist. You can work this elixir — which is also packed with antioxidants, minerals, and cooling cucumber water — into any part of your routine. Use it before applying your skin care products to aid with ingredient absorption, throughout the day for added moisture, or before bed for a final dose of vitamins and nutrients.

5 A Poolside Hydrator Super Spritzer Vacation $12 See On Vacation Everything from Vacation was created with vacation in mind (obviously), so this Super Spritzer is directly formulated for fun in the sun. The formula features the feels-so-good trio of cucumber extract, aloe, and coconut water, making it the perfect remedy for cooling off in the heat.

6 An Impurity-Zapping Spray Supercharged Reset Mist Hero Cosmetics $13 See On Hero Cosmetics Meet your BFF for keeping breakouts at bay: The airy Force Shield mist contains tea tree oil to clarify the skin, totarol to balance acne-causing bacteria, and an herbal complex to refresh your face any time of day.

7 A Pore-Clearing Mist Antu Radiance Mist Codex $65 See On Codex Clogged pores are a common summer skin complaint. The star power of Codex’s face mist is its purported ability to keep them refined and in shape thanks to the fruit-derived alpha-hydroxy acid blend in its formula. As an added bonus: It’s formulated with mango, making each spritz even more enticing.

8 A Maskne-Fighting Solution Rapid Response Maskne Spray Renee Rouleau $16.50 See On Renee Rouleau Mask-wearing hasn’t completely disappeared yet. Celebrity facialist Renée Rouleau’s Maskne Spray is here to ease those specific skin woes — its AHA- and BHA-backed formula helps put the kibosh on any mask-associated breakouts so that they don’t form in the first place. Plus, the minty scent doubles as a dreamy midday refresher.

9 A Multitasking Hydrosol Golden Hour Hydrosol Bathing Culture $20 See On Bathing Culture If you like to use a face mist all day, every day, grab this one. The hydrosol oil contains a moisturizing yet gentle concoction of skin boosters — think a variety of rose extracts, Moroccan neroli oil, and distilled water. The end result is a floral-scented elixir that soothes and rejuvenates.