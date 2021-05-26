When news of Ariana Grande’s wedding broke last week, the world couldn’t help but feel excited. The pop star’s love for love is infectious and after the very public and tumultuous love affairs of the past, fans rooted for her to finally find The One. The ceremony may have been kept secret, but thankfully, the singer graced fans with a look into her very special day. Grande took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding gown and a romantic half-up hairstyle in lieu of her signature high ponytail.

More exclusive photos and details were shared with Vogue, where it was revealed that the singer’s locks were coiffed by her long-time hairstylist Josh Liu. At first glance, it looked like a classic Ari ponytail, but Liu left out some long layers and added soft curls. Her makeup — which was mostly natural-looking and focused on long lashes, defined winged eyeliner, and a pretty nude lip — was done by celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm. To finish off her beauty look, she wore a short veil with a white bow at the top of her head.

The “Thank You, Next” singer’s gown had a sweetheart neckline with a deep V-neck and a plunging back to show off her back shoulder tattoo. Grande looked elegant and timeless — Audrey Hepburn would most certainly be proud.

Grande first started dating new hubby Dalton Gomez in January 2020 (going public on Insta during quarantine in May of the same year) and were engaged by December 2020. The low-key couple exchanged vows in front of 20 close families and friends in her home in Montecito, California. It looked intimate and wildly romantic, proving that love isn’t dead even to the most skeptical pessimists. Here’s to her happily ever after.