Ariana Grande has proven to be a pro at method dressing — and that includes knowing when to mix it up a little. The actor and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo have worn coordinating pink and green looks to almost every event this past year, representing their characters Glinda and Elphaba faithfully. But as their press tour ramps up, they’re starting to make things a bit more interesting.

At the film’s Mexico City premiere on Nov. 11, Grande added a touch of couture-inspired dressing to Glinda’s already glamorous wardrobe, showing that she could elevate her method dressing without giving up Glinda’s aesthetic.

Ariana’s Plunging Gown

On the red carpet in Mexico City, Grande donned a stunning pearl-colored gown custom-designed by Atelier Versace, with shades of iridescent white, green, and Glinda pink. The dress featured a plunging V-shaped neckline, teasing her midriff, and a reflective corseted bodice.

The grandiose skirt was comprised of folded origami-like layers of shimmering iridescent fabric, recalling the bubble where Glinda makes her grand entrance in both the original Broadway musical and the film. It would be very Glinda-like to wear the bubble, not just ride in one.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since it’s impossible for anything to outshine her dress, Grande kept her accessories simple but elegant, donning just a circular diamond necklace and one sparkly ring (not seven). Although the skirt obscured her footwear, Grande did complete the look with white platform heels.

After Grande posted photos of her look on Instagram on Nov. 12, Donatella Versace gave her seal of approval in the comments. “Angelic!” she wrote. “You are perfect in Versace and always. Taking over the world with such talent!!”

Cynthia’s Eye-Popping Gown

Much like Grande, Erivo also used the Mexico City premiere to expand her method dressing ways without completely losing Elphaba’s witchy touch. The actor wore a head-turning glittery gown custom-made by Thom Browne, featuring a bodycon corset with pointed hips, shimmering black and iridescent green beading, and buttons all the way down its floor-length skirt.

However, the true star of the show was Erivo’s hooded bolero, which featured sculpted hands jutting out of both of her shoulders. The hands stood out even more next to her own dramatic manicure, which featured a studded red-and-black pattern.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, Elphaba and Glinda would be taking notes on how to elevate their wardrobe.