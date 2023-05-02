And just like that — 2023’s Met Gala Monday is but a memory, with looks that will inspire and likely dictate the trends of the coming months (and until the next biggest night out in fashion).

The looks? Well, as inspired by the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, are truly immaculate, with very bridal, Chanel-inspired looks and quite a few of more out-there details (and feline prosthetics, too). Though as any beauty lover knows, the glam can often bring a look together or leave things feeling a bit disjointed — though of course, the standout Met hairstyles of the night brought elegance, nostalgia, and sometimes a bit of hair innovation.

Perhaps one of the favorites of the night? None other than Ashley Graham, who alongside hairstylist Justine Marjan, somehow managed to embody a poise that effortlessly references the 1960s, while still creating an air of modernity with its structural art.

Below, Marjan shares an exclusive breakdown of Graham’s Met Gala hair, along with the references pulled for the jaw-dropping glam moment.

What was the inspiration behind the look and how did you create it?

We were inspired by the classic Chanel bob and wanted to give a nod to the legacy of the brand and the era it was founded. Most of Karl’s collections featured the models with slicked back hair or side parts, so we went for a side part, and the wavy pattern in the front paid homage to the hair in Chanel’s spring ’93 collection. The flipped ends were from Chanel’s spring ’97 couture show.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can you breakdown the look?

Prep damp hair with TRESemme One Step Blowout Cream then blow dry smooth with the ghd Duet Style. Once hair is dry, switch the ghd Duet Style to shine shot mode (which transforms the tool into a ghd styler) and smooth hair using the iron.

[If you don’t already have a bob], braid up most of the hair underneath with TRESemme Mega Control Gel, then pin to secure. Add Great Lengths Tape In Extensions for volume and cut into a bob. Spray hair [and the brush] with TRESemme Ultra Fine Hairspray and brush through. Use the ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron to flip the ends upwards — then pin with Emi Jay creaseless clips to set.

Add a premade wavy hair piece with Great Lengths Extensions to the front by taping in and using the Mega Control Gel to shape the front of the hair into a wavy pattern, using creaseless clips to set. Use a toothbrush with [some more gel] to brush one side behind the ear. Remove creaseless clips and mist with more hairspray for hold.

Do you have any easy tips for giving a style staying power for a long event?

TRESemme Ultra Fine Hairspray and TRESemme Mega Control Gel were my heavy hitters!

Justine Marjan/TRESemme

What was the vibe like getting ready with Ashley?

It’s always so much fun and her energy in infectious! She truly is amazing to work with and the whole team worked together so beautifully to create bring the vision to life.

If you could pick your own dream Met Gala theme, what would it be and what hairstyle would you create?

I’d love Art Nouveau and do something beautiful with decorative headpieces. However, I always come up with the hair concept around the dress, so it’s usually the designer and the dress that inspire the hair.