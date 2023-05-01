Every year on the first Monday in May, the industry’s most beloved A-list personalities gather alongside top fashion designers to ascend the legendary steps of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. At 2023’s Met Gala, the theme just so happens to be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and is therein honoring a late great (who is closely linked to Chanel’s iconic body of work).

For the beauty obsessed and fashion forward, the Met Gala is akin to the Super Bowl, or even the Olympics, and serves as the perfect excuse to turn the glamour factor up to new, unreal heights. Of course, a stunningly detailed gown is sure to drop jaws — but IMO, it’s the makeup, manicures, and hairstyles that truly make or break any Met look.

With some serious nods to Chanel’s more minimal, quietly luxurious DNA — and epic bridal looks — the hair looks of the night have proven to be more about being chic and timeless, rather than over-the-top as they’ve been in past years. Though when it comes to the Met: You truly are never sure exactly what to expect.

Here are the most memorable hair moments of 2023’s Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala.

1 Dua Lipa’s Effortless Waves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A co-chair of this year’s Met, Dua Lipa’s raven black strands have subtle, soft-glam waves.

2 Jessica Chastain’s Ice Blonde Hue Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Ditching her signature copper strands for fashion’s biggest night out, Chastain subtly nods to Lagerfeld with her ice princess hair transformation.

3 Emily Ratajkowski’s Audrey-Inspired Fringe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cutting her bangs a bit shorter for the red carpet, EmRata is serving up some Audrey Hepburn-inspired glam.

4 Ashley Graham’s ‘60s Flipped Bob Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like a ‘60s daydream, Graham’s flipped bob and structured finger curls are just as playful as they are chic.

5 Sydney Sweeney’s Oversized Bow Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a bombshell blowout and oversized bow to match, Sweeney is truly a ‘60s-inspired, doe-eyed doll.

6 Emma Chamberlain’s Mod Headband Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A nod to the styles of the 1960s, Chamberlain tucked her hair back with an oh so mod robin’s egg blue headband.

7 Margot Robbie’s Hollywood Waves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Forever our Barbie (especially with glamorous, Old Hollywood waves).

8 Rita Ora’s Textured Tendrils Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As if her hair was in ultra-tight braids, Ora’s tresses are uniquely textured and curled, with pin-straight ends.

9 Penelope Cruz’s Elegant Low Bun ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Another co-chair for the evening, Penelope Cruz looked all things elegant (and bridal) with a stunning, slicked-back low bun.

10 Quinta Brunson’s Structural Updo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her edges laid with gorgeous swirls, Brunson’s structural ‘do was truly a show-stopper.

More to come...