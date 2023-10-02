Gucci has enlisted the most stylish new couple in showbiz, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, to front their latest campaign. Titled Gucci Valigeria, the campaign features the A-list pair jet-setting in style. They posed flirtaviously with legacy pieces from the fashion house’s Savoy Collection.

Overseen by creative director Sabato De Sarno and photographed by Anthony Seklaoui, The Kardashians star and Grammy winner exude the “intimacy of traveling together,” according to a press release from the brand.

In one photo, unveiled on Sept. 30, the couple is shown getting cozy on a stack of Gucci luggage as they wait to board a flight. In another campaign snap, Jenner and Bunny walk side-by-side up an airport escalator, encapsulating the “Jet Set glamor of the 1990s.” Naturally, both were dressed in head-to-toe Gucci attire, looking sophisticated and luxurious.

Paying homage to the brand’s history while ushering in a “new era of adventure and luxury travel,” the Gucci Valigeria campaign features an assortment of suitcases, travel bags, and duffels that boast “heritage-infused design elements such as the GG monogram and/or the Web stripe.”

The campaign also introduced novel designs that are defined by new, fluorescent leather colorways and rubberized leather embossed with the double-G logo.

ANTHONY SEKLAOUI / Gucci ANTHONY SEKLAOUI / Gucci 1 / 2

Jenner and Bad Bunny first ignited dating rumors back in Feb. 2023, when they were said to have gone on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Speaking to People at the time, a source claimed that the pair were “introduced by friends,” adding: “He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

The couple’s “hard launch,” as some fans have dubbed it, comes after the pair were photographed attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show together in Milan on Sept. 22. The two are yet to comment on their romance publicly, although Bad Bunny appeared to inadvertently confirm via an Instagram Story in late August.

More recently, the “Titi Me Preguntó” hitmaker told Vanity Fair in October that he wants to keep his love life away from the spotlight. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said. Looks like this romantic shoot is as close as fans will get.