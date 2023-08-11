Living up to the “Dream House” moniker, Barbie’s closet is the stuff of every fashion girl’s dreams. Margot Robbie’s on-screen wardrobe is so enviable, in fact, that when fans I.D. the exact items she wore, they sell out. Fast. Her pink Birkenstocks, for example, were wiped out almost immediately after the movie’s release. (Don’t worry, you can shop similar styles here.)

Fans clocked another Barbie accessory recently, and it’s now being added to shopping carts across the country: Barbie’s gold heart necklace. She wore the dainty jewelry towards the end of the film, when she was undergoing an internal metamorphosis that all human women eventually face.

Allow me to set the scene: When the Barbies finally took back Barbieland from the Kens, Robbie’s character was outfitted in a fluttery yellow dress that veered away from Stereotypical Barbie’s signature pink-on-pink ensembles. Styled by costume designer Jacqueline Durran, the sunny look signaled how she no longer felt like a Barbie and was ready to go to the Real World.

The meaningful ensemble was punctuated with a heart-shaped gold pendant necklace that perfectly externalized her character arch (as Billie Eilish crooned “What Was I Made For”). The gilded charm hails from jewelry brand Missoma, which has been co-signed by Robbie herself.

In a Variety interview, Durran revealed why the necklace was so significant. “There’s a source of pathos in a locket that Barbie doesn’t necessarily have,” she said. “Earlier in the film, she has heart accessories that she wears in the block party, and she has huge heart earrings, but there’s something about that locket and scale that makes it more human.”

In Barbieland, accessories are intentionally oversized to reflect the IRL Mattel toys. “Children can’t play with something that’s actually proportionately the same size as it would be on a human, because it’s too small,” Durran previously told Bustle in an interview. “So the necklaces and things are a little bit bigger, and that feeds into the Barbie look.” So Barbie’s locket, in the proper scale, subtly signaled her impending pivot to womanhood.

While the $193 necklace is sold out in Robbie’s gold, it’s still available to shop in silver. So what are you waiting for?

