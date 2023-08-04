Spoilers ahead for Barbie.

Barbie fever is at an all-time high. Barbiecore has been a phenomenon since Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie announced their live-action Barbie movie. After its release on July 21, however, everyone has been tickled pink.

Audiences couldn’t stop buzzing about the high-octane fashion in the film, carefully curated by costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Even Barbie’s bangs and Ken’s cowboy outfit are making the rounds online. There’s another star item that moviegoers have been gravitating to: Barbie’s pink Birkenstocks.

Per the film, Birkenstocks are the antithesis of Stereotypical Barbie and her perfectly-arched, stiletto-wearing feet. In fact, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) uses a pair of Birks to representation the real world, the opposite of all-pink Barbieland. So when Barbie finally decides to leave her home at the end of the movie, it’s only fitting that she would don the footwear.

In case you forgot (or missed the moment after wiping away tears), in the final scene, Barbie takes her first trip to the gynecologist, a milestone occasion for anyone. To do so, she wears a white tank tucked into jeans and toped it off with a khaki blazer. The camera then pans to her feet, which lay comfortably flat in her own pair Birkenstocks. In powder pink, of course.

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Like the rest of Robbie’s on-screen ensembles, fans have been clamoring for these pink Birks. In fact, per Google Trends data analyzed by virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK, search for women’s Birkenstock sandals reportedly experienced a 346% surge after the film.

The footwear is so sought-after that, unfortunately, Robbie’s Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Vegan Leather Birkenstocks in Rose have sold out. Cheer up, Barbie. You can still shop identical styles, bearing gold hardware instead of silver. Channel your inner Barbie — real world version — with your own pair.