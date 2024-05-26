No one seemed to have more fun during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival than Bella Hadid. She set up camp in the French Riviera and walked one red carpet after another. Every outing, big or small, gave her a chance to flaunt a showstopping look, and she appeared to relish the challenge.

One of Hadid’s most stunning looks from Cannes came as the festival entered its final weekend. She was spotted out and about on May 23 in a unique all-white ensemble from Jacquemus. The brand later revealed in an Instagram post that her dress is from an upcoming collection.

Bella’s Backless Dress

Hadid wore the Jacquemus dress at the Hotel Martinez. From the front, she was covered from her neck to just below her knees, with one sleeve stopping at her upper arm and the other going all the way to her elbow. The asymmetry was even more noticeable from behind because one side was backless and the other was fully covered. It was essentially the mullet of haute couture, and that’s not a knock.

“So happy @bellahadid [is] wearing a preview of our next show «LA CASA »,” the brand wrote on Instagram, as it teased its upcoming 15th anniversary show in Capri. Hadid’s sister, Gigi, took the chance to share how much she loved the look: “Sooo goooood,” she wrote in the comments.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

On-Brand Accessories

Hadid stuck to Jacquemus for most of her outfit. Like her dress, her shoes and bag came from the brand. Her footwear was a pair of the fittingly named Les Doubles Sandales, which look like two sets of sandals stacked together and cost $1,060.

For a splash of color, Hadid opted for Jacquemus’ Le Bambino Long handbag. Hers was in a shade of blue that’s not currently available, but other colorways also sell for $1,060.

Hadid strayed from Jacquemus with her jewelry. The rectangular gold-colored studs she wore were Aureum’s Cait earrings, which are priced at $335.

More White-On-White

White was a favorite color of Hadid’s on May 23. She also wore a gorgeous white Versace dress that day, paired with silver Jimmy Choos and Chopard jewelry. After so many days of fashion treats like these, what are we supposed to do now that Cannes is over?