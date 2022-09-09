Bella Hadid is no stranger to the weirder side of fashion. Lately she’s been trying out trends like chunky skate shoes, exposed thongs, leg warmers, and everything Y2K. Her recent appearances on the cover of i-D and W Magazine have certainly justified her place in the fashion zeitgiest, and even started an entire weird girl aesthetic on TikTok.

For a recent trip to the beach, the model posed in the sand in what can only be called a mermaid-meets-model-off-duty look. She wore a bra top held together with chain links and decorative nautical-themed ceramic pieces covering the breasts. Over the top, she added a white knit shrug with ties going up the arms. The linen skirt was gathered at the hip with a circular fastener and layered over tulle to create a pleated effect.

The whole look was Jacquemus, styled for the i-D photoshoot. One fan account commented “The top is cuteee, but honestly looks super uncomfortable.” Hadid posted a follow-up to the behind-the-scenes photo with more of the i-D shoot, captioning a heartfelt sentiment of gratitude. “I’ve had the dream of being on the cover of @id for ~pretty much~ my entire career…. there’s just something about it that always spoke to me and something about the way @alastairmckimm combines chic, cool, fantasy with a sprinkle of badass... Thank you @douglasgrnwd for your words. I am honored and feeling lucky.”

Take a look through the photos of the fit below.