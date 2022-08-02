Bella Hadid has of the most unique approaches to model-off-duty fashion. Due to her love of all things Y2K, she generally keeps her look within the years of 1990-2005 (read: low-rise yoga pants, Bridgerton-esque corsets, and vintage-y string bikinis). But on her latest grid post, Hadid broke from her usual throwback vibes, opting to take part in the viral cottagecore aesthetic.

For a family swim day, Hadid wore a two-piece swimsuit from the Gigi X Frankies Bikinis collection, in support of her older sister. Hadid opted for the tankini style and accessorized it with a pink head scarf of her own and a pair of classic white Crocs.

The toile print splashed across her set is peak cottagecore, with a calming ocean blue colorway and soft illustrations depicting vignettes of countrysides reminiscent of Bambi. The design — which features woodsy images of a mother and baby deer — was inspired by Gigi’s daughter Khai.

Naturally, Hadid’s set is selling out as I type, with only sizes XS and M still stocked in the top. The accompanying bottoms, however, are still shoppable in Frankies’ full size range: XS-XXL. Though Hadid chose to trade out the matching bandana for a pink style, you can shop the look in the same woodland print and nab her Crocs below.

