It’s common fashion knowledge that the little black dress is a versatile classic that will simply never go out of style. In the same vein, neither will the little black bikini (aka the LBB) — and Bella Hadid is the latest celeb to prove just that.

Taking to Instagram to share more swimsuit content from her Cayman Islands getaway earlier this month, the supermodel can be seen posing on a sandy beach wearing an itty-bitty black two-piece. The skimpy string bikini is, in a word: timeless. An unfussy fave, if you will.

She wore an underwire top ($128) featuring a scooped neckline and a delicate tie front paired with cheeky, booty-baring bottoms ($107). The string bikini bottoms were trimmed with glistening gold cowrie shells along the front for those laid-back VSCO girl vibes (tbt). While the pieces are from different brands, they go together seamlessly, like bread and butter.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder styled the staple suit with a matching black headband (her signature as of late), which instantly gave her saucy beach getup a retro ‘60s vibe. A selection of chunky gold jewelry — which complemented the shells on her bottoms, btw — pulled the overall look together effortlessly.

Keen on channeling Hadid for your next island vacation? Ahead, shop her sultry black-and-gold look.