Bella Hadid's Dior String Bikini Is Giving Me Y2K Flashbacks

Bella Hadid is taking in every moment of her vacation before she inevitably starts a packed fashion month schedule. Enjoying the tropical coastline, Hadid posted several pictures on Instagram on Monday, showing that even her vacay aesthetic is on point.

The model donned an itty bitty Dior bikini that featured a graphic print with cartoon-style faces and lettering. The Y2K-era print resembled the stickers you’d get out of a quarter machine in the early aughts — you know, the ones with temporary tattoos and holographic stickers that said things like “cutie” and “princess.” Hadid’s string bikini bottoms featured classic hip ties, while the top was a supportive underwire style, trimmed with a delicate magenta lace along the edge.

Considering her heavily-documented love of the early 2000s style, it’s no surprise that Hadid’s vacation vibe is reminiscent of the era too. Even her new clothing collaboration with About You is Y2K inspired. In one picture, she elevates the aesthetic even further, wearing a thick black headband and ‘00s-style, wire-frame sunglasses.

The model is taking every opportunity to show off her new blonde tresses, which her stylist has affectionately dubbed ‘honey chamomile’. Her color — yet another 2000s favorite — is a major departure from the sleek, black-brown tresses she’s been rocking for years. But as with her throwback style, the hue suits her well.