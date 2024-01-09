The winter style circuit consistently delivers a plethora of little black dresses, but this season, the celebrity set is serving up another noir staple that’s typically reserved for warmer months: the little black bikini (LBB, if you will).

Neon, mismatched, and all-white combos may come and go, but a chic black-on-black moment will always be on the swimwear rotation. Timeless as your favorite LBD, LBBs have an extensive history with Hollywood’s best-dressed stars, ranging from Marilyn Monroe’s 1950 skirt set to more recent it girls, like Kendall Jenner, who wore a high-waisted thong version last summer.

Bella Hadid is also a noted fan. She recently wore an elevated take on the beach-ready essential you know and love.

Bella's Keyhole Bikini

Perhaps Hadid was inspired by her fellow models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner who also escaped the January blues for a bikini-clad getaway. In a recent selfie, the model chilled poolside, wearing a little black bikini.

Her bandeau-style top boasted ultra thin spaghetti straps and a keyhole cut-out. The unexpected peep hole added a subtly sultry twist to the classic swimwear.

The bottom of her swim-ready two-piece was practically invisible from the angle of Hadid’s shot. But if the model’s latest micro ’kini is anything like those of Bieber and Jenner, it’s likely got a very cheeky cut.

Her Bedazzled Body Chain

To zhuzh up her seemingly simple beach day look, Hadid was decked out in gold jewelry, including: chunky hoops, layered necklaces adorned with statement pendants, and, most notably, a sleek belly chain worn around her waist.

It seems body chains will continue their sartorial streak, which began summer 2023. Bieber also sported one during her Barbados trip, however hers was a harness style that draped around her neck and waist.

Long live the LBB.