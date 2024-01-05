Most people know the struggle of trying to plan a vacation with friends, but never quite successfully moving it out of the group chat. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, however, actually made it happen to celebrate New Year’s 2024.

To ring in the new era, fashion’s most en vogue best friends united in Barbados for a lavish beach vacation. There, the two coordinated their sartorial energy in an assortment of summery swimwear — namely: the thong bikini.

Hailey’s New Year’s Eve Bikini

Fresh off the heels of her recent trip to Aspen, Bieber traded fur coats and sugar plum fairy makeup for see-through coverups, her strawberry girl summer aesthetic, and most notably, cheeky two-pieces.

While posing on a yacht, the Rhode Skin founder showcased every possible angle of her saucy swimsuit (which is still available at Miaou). On top, she wore a forrest green, triangle-shaped halter with straps in neon yellow. And in case you were wondering about her lip combo, Bieber left a clue under the strap of her bottoms: the strawberry glaze Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Serum.

She rounded out the set with coordinating thong bottoms, which she flaunted in another photo from her Barbados Instagram dump. To spice up her beach-ready ensemble, Bieber layered on a straw bucket hat, black sunglasses, chunky gold hoops, and a chic body chain, her favorite beachy accessory.

Shop Her Look

Hailey’s Miaou set is, by some miracle, still available to shop online. Each piece is $80 individually, with the full set costs $140 total.

Kendall’s Equally Cheeky Look

Jenner posted a nearly identical photo, showing off a thong bikini of her own. A contrast to Bieber’s sporty set, her’s was a knit, stringy design covered in in red and white stripes.

More Beachy Vacation Attire

Bieber also shared a peak at her elegant evening looks, starting with a chic floor-length white dress complete with a plunging back.

The model continued the sun-kissed, cool-girl vibes in a white tank from ÉTERNE, coupled with a low-waisted metal mesh midi skirt from Christopher Esber. The combination gave Bieber an undeniable “mermaid on land” type of vibe.

Summer can’t come soon enough.