Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid Made The Cheugy Canadian Tuxedo Look So Chic
The model gave the divisive Y2K look a stylish revamp.
Supermodel Bella Hadid has access to all the latest fashions, often debuting them on runways far before they become some of the industry’s biggest trends. On her regular off-duty outings, however, she has a habit of looking to the past for inspiration, particularly the one decade that launched some of the most chaotic fashions: the 2000s. Thus far, she’s rocked several styles from that era from archival designer it bags to some of the most divisive styling techniques (see: dresses over pants).
No matter how polarizing a style used to be, Hadid uniquely possesses a styling Midas touch. The impressive feat allows her to wear any trend — cheugy or otherwise — and give it a chic makeover. Cue: her latest ensemble.
Bella’s Denim-On-Denim
On Friday, Dec. 13, the Orebella founder was spotted in New York ahead of her fragrance brand’s pop-up. As is typical, she turned heads with her ’fit: a Canadian tuxedo.
The denim-on-denim style beloved by Princess Diana got a bad rap when Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake matched in double jean numbers at the 2001 American Music Awards. Since then, the style has been dubbed cheugy... until now, that is.
Chic and streamlined aren’t words one would often associate with the Canadian tux, but Hadid’s recent look — a denim skirt suit — was exactly that. The top was a fitted blazer jacket with a collar and zip-up closure, while the skirt was a fitted pencil silhouette. Proving that she is, in fact, a Y2K goddess, the ensemble was borrowed straight out of Roberto Cavalli’s 2002 collection.
Her accessories were also a massive hit. She carried a massive croc-leather Sac de Jour bag from Saint Laurent and paired it with equally inky knee-high boots. She completed the look with her eyeglasses, singlehandedly breathing life into the optical space (especially for non-optical eyeglass wearers.)
She Loves Accessories
Just one day prior, she was spotted out and about in the same city carrying the exact same accessories: her massive black tote and heels. Instead of a double-denim slay, she went for another coordinated look in all-black: a polo shirt, leggings, and a coat. The key difference? She tied a bright red scarf round her bag’s handle, jumping on the bag charm trend that’s sweeping the nation.
Another day, another Y2K slay.