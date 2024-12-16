Supermodel Bella Hadid has access to all the latest fashions, often debuting them on runways far before they become some of the industry’s biggest trends. On her regular off-duty outings, however, she has a habit of looking to the past for inspiration, particularly the one decade that launched some of the most chaotic fashions: the 2000s. Thus far, she’s rocked several styles from that era from archival designer it bags to some of the most divisive styling techniques (see: dresses over pants).

No matter how polarizing a style used to be, Hadid uniquely possesses a styling Midas touch. The impressive feat allows her to wear any trend — cheugy or otherwise — and give it a chic makeover. Cue: her latest ensemble.

Bella’s Denim-On-Denim

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Orebella founder was spotted in New York ahead of her fragrance brand’s pop-up. As is typical, she turned heads with her ’fit: a Canadian tuxedo.

The denim-on-denim style beloved by Princess Diana got a bad rap when Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake matched in double jean numbers at the 2001 American Music Awards. Since then, the style has been dubbed cheugy... until now, that is.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Chic and streamlined aren’t words one would often associate with the Canadian tux, but Hadid’s recent look — a denim skirt suit — was exactly that. The top was a fitted blazer jacket with a collar and zip-up closure, while the skirt was a fitted pencil silhouette. Proving that she is, in fact, a Y2K goddess, the ensemble was borrowed straight out of Roberto Cavalli’s 2002 collection.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Her accessories were also a massive hit. She carried a massive croc-leather Sac de Jour bag from Saint Laurent and paired it with equally inky knee-high boots. She completed the look with her eyeglasses, singlehandedly breathing life into the optical space (especially for non-optical eyeglass wearers.)

She Loves Accessories

Just one day prior, she was spotted out and about in the same city carrying the exact same accessories: her massive black tote and heels. Instead of a double-denim slay, she went for another coordinated look in all-black: a polo shirt, leggings, and a coat. The key difference? She tied a bright red scarf round her bag’s handle, jumping on the bag charm trend that’s sweeping the nation.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Another day, another Y2K slay.