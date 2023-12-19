Many millennials shudder at the thought of polarizing early aughts trends making a comeback. Most are still reeling from the trauma that exposed thongs inflicted. Bella Hadid, however, has never met a Y2K trend she didn’t like.

Low-rise yoga pants, UGG boots, flared jeans, layering skirts over pants — she’s rocked them all. In fact, it seems like the more contentious the style, the more she’s determined to bring it back. The latest formerly cringe item she’s resuscitating? The “ugly” long sweater that dominated 2004.

Bella’s Y2K-Inspired ’Fit

After being away from the spotlight for a hot minute, the supermodel was spotted in New York on Sunday. As she is wont to do, Hadid sported a chic ensemble that evoked nostalgia.

On top, she wore a sleeveless gray sweater that ran past her hips. A departure from today’s bra-grazing crop tops, the unusually lengthy proportion was a shock to the senses. Longline sweaters — and their massive ribbed hems — were a favorite of Y2K stars, ’til it was deemed “ugly” like the rest of the chaotic fads that sprung from that era.

Even Hadid’s asymmetrical neckline was a relic of decades past. Sweaters of the ’00s — 2004 in particular — featured a similar fold-over detail. Hers even featured useless decorative buttons, another fave.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While her top was a throwback, Hadid veered from the ’00s reference in her styling. Instead of pairing the sweater with flared jeans or a mini skirt, Hadid kept her look streamlined and chic with matching knit pants.

Bella’s Edgy Accessories

Despite her affinity for bygone trends, Hadid effortlessly kept the rest of her outfit modern. She accessorized with black leather items, including a roomy shoulder bag, boots, and cat-eye sunnies, giving the look a cool-girl edge.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that day, Hadid threw on a black motocross jacket — a trend very much of this decade.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Ugly” Sweater In It’s Hay Day

In the aughts, the biggest style stars couldn’t get enough of the long sweater look. Celebs like Britney Spears and Mischa Barton, who became an instant style icon thanks to The O.C., both wore versions of the butt-length knit.

In 2004, Barton wore a piece with all the trappings of the quintessential item: a long ribbed hemline that dipped past her hips, an asymmetrical neckline, and a folded fabric detail. Basically, it was Hadid’s version with sleeves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spears wore a similarly long piece, but hers opened into a plunging neckline.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

If Hadid is reviving the look, then it’s only a matter of time until the rest of us are doing the same.