Bella Hadid will always find a way to channel her inner cowgirl. This summer, the model has been embracing the glitz and glam while promoting her perfume brand, Ôrəbella, which released its latest secent on Aug. 13. But on her days off, Hadid opts for a more casual, country-inspired aesthetic.

On Aug. 18, she wore a head-to-toe cowboycore ‘fit for the Backstreet Boys concert at the Las Vegas Sphere. At first glance, her look may not have seemed on theme (Backstreet’s back, but they don’t make country music), but Hadid added just enough Y2K touches to make this horse girl-approved outfit work for the show’s nostalgic vibes.

Bella’s Country-Coded ‘Fit

Hadid has a well-documented love for the cowboycore aesthetic. Whether she’s working on a collab with Frankies Bikinis or attending an iconic boy band’s concert, she embraces the equestrian energy.

For the show, she wore a brown faux leather halter neck top with a small keyhole cutout. She paired it with chocolate-colored leather pants and a western-inspired disc belt that added some Y2K flare.

Hadid’s accessories — chunky silver jewelry, black cowboy boots, and an oversized brown leather bag with silver accents — were all nods to the country aesthetic. She topped off her look with a cowboy hat from the luxe western wear brand, Kemo Sabe.

Hadid showed off her all-leather, monochromatic outfit in an Instagram post of photos from the concert — including a selfie with the BSB, of course.

Bella’s Cowgirl Boots

Hadid may feel at home at the rodeo, but she doesn’t really make a habit of going full cowboycore. The model is more likely to incorporate a few subtler nods to the country aesthetic in her styling. In an Aug. 18 photo dump, Hadid added a western twist to a Grecian-inspired look.

For an Ôrəbella event this summer, she wore a white drop-waist gown with a plunging neckline. She stayed on-theme with gold cuffs around her wrists and upper arms. For her footwear, she switched things up, donning a pair of white cowboy boots with pink embroidery.

Whether Hadid is incorporating subtle country pieces or going full horse girl, one thing’s clear: This cowgirl knows how to dress.