What does Bella Hadid wear to cheer on her friend Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open? Oh, just one of the chicest iterations of the iconic Canadian tuxedo I’ve ever seen. No big deal!

On Monday, the supermodel was snapped sitting (and totally fangirling) courtside for the first day of the renowned tennis tournament in New York City. Alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman, Hadid looked impossibly cool. She donned a vintage indigo blue denim corset by Dolce & Gabbana, which she layered over a contrasting ivory bra. Ever a fan of the low-rise look, Hadid wore it partially undone to expose her navel and layered a white button-up over top.

The Y2K styling move gave way to baggy, cuffed jeans in the same deep blue wash. Hadid rounded out the sporty double-denim ‘fit with a silver and turquoise choker, sunglasses, and a pair of truly weird black and white sneakers featuring a rubbery studded sole. She then added a touch of tennis-mom with a quilted Balenciaga shoulder bag that seamlessly matched her collared shirt.

As a whole, the look was early-2000s, denim-on-denim perfection and I couldn’t love it more. If you want to channel the model’s courtside look, keep scrolling to shop similar items.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

