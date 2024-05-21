Fresh from hitting the red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination, Bella Hadid was spotted soaking up the sun on the French Riviera. The model wore a blue jean bikini set that may inspire you to rethink your summer wardrobe.

Hadid, who just launched her new fragrance brand called Orebella, is no stranger to throwback trends. She often wears vintage designer pieces and incorporates street style trends from the early 2000s. In that era, Canadian tuxedos reigned supreme (who can ever forget Justin and Britney’s coordinating 2001 American Music Awards outfits?). She channeled a similar vibe with a denim bikini on May 20.

Hadid’s Denim Bikini

Hadid’s Cindy bikini from Bikini Lovers. Between the shimmery top dripping in Y2K-esque rhinestones and the high-slung bottoms reminiscent of the ‘90s, the nostalgic vibes are strong. She kept the early aughts energy going with slim sunglasses that wouldn’t have been out of place in The Matrix.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For her beauty look, Hadid kept her complexion fresh and sunkissed and slicked back her wet hair into a low maintenance bun.

The More Jewelry, The Better

To complete the vacation look, Hadid layered on lots of gold jewelry, including oversized gold hoops with a wrist full of bangles. Around her neck, she wore a long gold necklace with shell pendants. An XL cocktail ring brought an extra touch of glamour.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

And her cutest accessory you ask? A ‘90s-style video recorder to capture her beach day. (The girl is consistent with her commitment to vintage.)

This Isn’t Her First Rodeo

This isn’t the first time she’s worn denim swimwear. In 2016, she celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 19th birthday in Turks & Caicos while wearing jean side-tie bottoms and a triangle top (embroidered with a marijuana leaf, no less). In 2019, she wore a vintage Dior bikini featuring a balconette top and high-waisted briefs while on vacation in St. Barth’s.