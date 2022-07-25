In a feeble attempt to distract you from a deeply alarming heat wave caused by climate change that will inevitably destroy our planet, I’m gonna talk about celebrities in bikinis! *Laugh/cries.* From Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s matching bikinis to Megan the Stallion’s snakeskin I.AM.GIA thong, the frightening weather pattern has undeniably produced some fantastic swim looks — the latest of which comes from icon Bella Hadid.

While spending a day at the beach, the model posed in a baby pink string bikini, her arm covered in seashells. Ever the fan of throwback styles, Hadid’s set combined two very different eras of fashion. The suit featured vintage-inspired, ivory beadwork and an unusual amount of coverage, due to the 1950s halter-style top. The micro bottoms, on the other hand, were straight out of the ‘90s, boasting a teeny string, a hip-bearing, high-cut rise, and very little coverage.

Hadid pushed back her salt-dried hair with black sunnies, admiring her treasures. The soft baby pink color of the suit complimented her summer glow, while her striped towel gave that classic, preppy beach aesthetic. Lounging on a beach, drinking La Croix, and collecting seashells sounds like a pretty great way to spend a summer day, tbh.

You can shop a similar suit below.

