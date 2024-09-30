It’s official: Each leg of fashion month gets nipplier by the city. Paris Fashion Week seemingly saw the nip-forward runways of its international counterparts (New York, London, and Milan), and raised it one better.

Although nip-baring runways are nothing new, a few shows were still able to amp up the shock value. Some designers who have always been saucy, like Chloé and Rabanne, continued on their risqué path with ethereal diaphanous numbers and skin-peering chainlink looks, respectively. Others who ordinarily teeter on modesty, like Dior and Victoria Beckham, embraced the racy memo this Spring/Summer 2025 season with their takes on see-through fabrications.

Although a ton of runways freed the nipple in Paris, keep reading for a curation of some of the nakedest moments to come out of PFW.

Victoria Beckham

Tailoring has always been in Victoria Beckham’s DNA. So the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 offerings were particularly riveting when said structured classics were expertly juxtaposed with aqueous pieces, like wrinkly, flowy tops and dresses that were seemingly draped and creased onto the body, then calcified in place.

Several of the wet-look tops and dresses were also extremely see-through, making the brand’s show one of PFW’s nippliest.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloé

The ’70s-era hippie aesthetic is going strong at Chloé, thanks to Chemena Kamali’s sophomore collection for the brand. Instead of the gauzy dresses that lined last season’s runway, however, models wore sheer pantaloons, aka Victorian-inspired drawers, and the vintage look got a contemporary update by way of ruffly sheer bras that flaunted some nip.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s take on the see-through look included ethereal dresses that billowed in the wind and lacy chiffon confections. My personal favorite, however, was when a model paired lingerie (a lacy cutout bodysuit) with office-appropriate pinstripe trousers. It was corporate sleaze at its chicest.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Nina Ricci

Harris Reed’s flair for dramatic silhouettes was still front and center at Nina Ricci’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, albeit slightly more toned down. One sheer lacy look, for example, featured the designer’s affinity for poofy skirts and exaggerated statement hats.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cecilie Bahnsen

The doll aesthetic first made its mark in the fall and, if Cecilie Bahnsen’s frilly runway is any indicator, will continue to do so come spring. Despite poofy layers of fabric, the looks weren’t all saccharine; torsos were also completely diaphanous and, therefore, spicy.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rabanne

Chainlink (and chainmail) dresses have always been Rabanne’s signature, so the label is no stranger to nip-flaunting see-through numbers, and this season was no different. The change lied in the composition of the “chain” dress, with one number made from geometric links that exposed slivers of skin.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vetements

Amid more avant-garde numbers, including a DHL packing tape dress and a Monster Energy Drink shirt, Vetements also sent a few nipply looks down the runway. The biggest moment, however, was when a very pregnant Carmen Kass strutted the catwalk in nothing but a skirt and a sheer bra.