Bella Hadid and Saint Laurent are a match made in fashion heaven. Some of the supermodel’s most talked-about style moments transpired while wearing the French label. The near-topless look she wore to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, for example, even got its own moniker — the “pantyhose dress” — for its ultra-sheer fabrication that resembled hosiery. The viral outfit went down in Cannes’ fashion hall of fame (and possibly contributed to the strict anti-“nudity” dress code enforced the following year).

Last March, Hadid caused the same ruckus in fashion girls’ group chats when she walked Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. The buzz wasn’t just because it was her sole catwalk sighting during the entire fashion season; It was because she chicly freed the nip in a largely see-through style. Six months later, Hadid recreated the exact ’fit for the brand’s Winter 2025 campaign — bralessness and all.

Bella’s Lacy Blue Number

Over the weekend, Saint Laurent shared photos from the new campaign, which featured some familiar looks from its Fall/Winter 2025 runway. Naturally, its go-to endorser, Hadid, was included in the lineup, wearing the same dress she modeled six months earlier.

In the photos, shot by the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, Hadid donned a midnight blue long-sleeved dress with a hemline that hit just above her knees. Like the boxy outerwear and jackets the brand is known for, it, too, featured powerful padded shoulders and a built-in metal collar that resembled a choker necklace.

Apart from the opaque pads, the entire dress was crafted in a delicate lace and was utterly see-through. She embraced the risqué look and styled it sans bra and exposed her high-waist granny panties. In some shots, she tucked her hands into her pockets, proving that Saint Laurent knows what women want — and that sometimes means functional spice.

She Served Fashion Déjà Vu

Hadid already wore this dress back in March during Paris Fashion Week, rocking a similar slicked-back ’do. The one key difference is that she styled it with ultra-sheer tights and the pointiest black pumps.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Double the slay.