Freeing the nip has become so commonplace in recent years, it’s migrated from being contentious to the T-word (read: trendy). Thanks to fashion’s most adventurous designers and muses, even the most prestigious and conservative awards shows, like the Oscars, have seen their red carpets irrevocably undressed. No carpet, however, comes nearly as close to the Cannes Film Festival. Through the years, stars have saved their most daring ensembles for the French gathering, including exposed lingerie dresses (Irina Shayk), underboob-cutout gowns (Heidi Klum), and other saucy trends.

That’s all changing. On May 12, ahead of the opening ceremony, the festival’s governing body announced that the dress code has been updated with two new rules: “voluminous outfits,” especially with large trains, are a no-go, for space purposes, and “full nudity” is now prohibited on the red carpet.

Though some stars will likely find a way to skirt around the new dress code (or blatantly defy it), it might be a while (if at all) before anyone dares to bare breasts again. So take a walk down memory lane with some of the chicest see-through looks in Cannes history. They will always be iconic.

Bella Hadid’s “Pantyhose Dress”

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Perhaps the most memorable Cannes look in recent years was when Bella Hadid stepped onto the red carpet in a brown midi so sheer it earned the moniker of “Pantyhose Dress.” The halter look, which featured ruching along the bodice, was straight out of Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which was also particularly nippy.

With Chopard jewelry, brown peep-toes from Saint Laurent, and an Old Hollywood-inspired side part, she positively stunned.

Kendall Jenner’s Tulle Confection

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been turning the nipple into an accessory since she made her runway debut in 2014. Years later, in 2018, the reality TV star brought the same sensibilities to the festival in a frothy Schiaparelli number. Crafted in tulle, the pristine white gown featured a deep plunge, a tiered skirt, and tulle accents on her shoulders. It’s one of her best see-through looks to date.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s LBD

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Depending on who’s wearing it, a black gown can be “drab” and “safe.” Not the way Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears it, though. At the 2024 event, she wore a drapey, boat-necked masterpiece with billowy bell sleeves. Apart from the airy element of the look, it was also utterly spicy and nippy.

Elsa Hosk’s Navel-Baring Cutout Dress

Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk rocked two naked trends in one frilly dress when she attended the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala: sheer and belly button cut-outs. Her diaphanous number featured a series of diagonal lines in the form of a wide-V off-the-shoulder neckline, a diamond-shaped navel hole, and a center slit. The butter-yellow gown was accented with a ruffle trim for a hint of coquettecore.

Lily Rose Depp’s Lacy Mini

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2023, Lily-Rose Depp wore a slew of little black dresses to the annual fête’s many festivities. Her spiciest, however, was the knitted mini she donned to attend Air Mail’s Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Oh, and her undies? Exposed.