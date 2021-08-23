Getting your ears pierced at the mall — at Claire’s or Icing, to be exact — may seem like a distant (and for those who feared the dreaded piercing process, painful) memory. But Kourtney Kardashian is singlehandedly keeping the ‘90s and early-aughts tradition alive. Over the weekend, the reality TV star and Poosh founder headed out to her local retail complex to get her left ear lobe pierced, picking up a major throwback trinket along the way.

Kardashian documented her journey on her Instagram stories on Sunday, revealing both her brand new stud earring (yes, the single-earring trend is back) and a plastic stretch comb headband, a very ‘90s hair accessory that her sister Kendall Jenner is also clearly a fan of. With her fresh, fall-friendly lob, emerald green manicure, and graphic eyeliner Instagram filter (featuring the colorful Simihaze Beauty eye stickers that Hailey Bieber also loves), the star was serving up some serious nostalgia. “Went to the mall for the first time in years to get my ears pierced,” the 42-year-old mom of three wrote. “Also don’t worry @kimkardashian I got you one of these headbands at the mall.”

Kardashian may not have been to a mall in years — with so many stores disappearing, it’s understandable — but she obviously has a soft spot for them: Last November, she declared her love for Hot Dog On A Stick by dressing up as an employee for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash. (For the record, the food court staple famous for its corndogs and lemonade is also a frequent topic covered on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.)

Like her sisters, Kardashian has multiple piercings already — from her belly button to other parts of her ears. Whether or not she was inspired by her pop-punk boyfriend Travis Barker remains to be seen, but considering the recent evolution of her style, it seems likely.