Bella Hadid reviving a new nostalgic accessory is a weekly ritual at this point. She’s been dominating the Y2K trend space, and in recent months, she’s singlehandedly brought back the zig-zag headband, low-rise yoga pants, butterfly-buckle belts, not to mention her love of a the exposed thong. And because of her latest throwback ‘fit, the pacifier jewelry that dominated early-2000s raves will likely become a must-have accessory, once again.

On Friday, Hadid posted the tiniest glimpse of her daily ensemble, sitting in her car, top down, giving big “get in loser, we’re going shopping” energy. The model personified her signature off-duty style, with the throwback inspiration we’ve come to expect. This time, she wore patchwork, flare jeans, a graphic baby tee, Y2K-inspired studded micro sunglasses, and a pair of about-to-be-highly-coveted red pacifier earrings.

Pacifier jewelry hasn’t been trendy since the early aughts, when pacifiers and peace pendants hung side by side in local teen accessory stores and were most popular in rave culture. Other celebs haven’t began wearing them just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing necklaces, earrings, and more everywhere (because, I mean, it’s Bella Hadid). My prediction: Dua Lipa will be next in line to try this edgy look.

If you want to hop on the pacifier jewelry trend before the masses catch on. Below, shop a few to get you started.

