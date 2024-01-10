After a nine-month-long hiatus from modeling, Bella Hadid is back and better than ever. In April, following the release of her latest Vogue Italia magazine, the fashion muse pulled back from the limelight to focus on treatment for Lyme disease.

Though she was sorely missed at fashion weeks since, Hadid kept her 60 million followers in the loop throughout her break, reassuring fans that “I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

Rested and recovered, Hadid staged the ultimate return: a four-cover spread on Perfect magazine.

Bella's Careful Cover-Up

For her grand re-entrance into the print circuit, Hadid — who was also the art director for the photoshoot — teamed up with photographer Bryce Anderson to bring her vision to life. Working as both talent and director, Hadid posed in front of a minimalist gray setting, an artistic decision that allowed her out-of-the-box look to grab all the attention.

Wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear, Hadid covered herself in a graphic dress made entirely of paper. Designed especially for her by Corbin Shaw, the white and blue midi featured the phrase: “Absolutely nothing. Nothing at all.” Perhaps a quirky call-out to her outfit, or lack there of.

Letting the wardrobe choice speak all for itself, Hadid kept the rest of her look pared-back. She accessorized only with chunky gold hoop earrings and left her skin completely bare — a choice the magazine confirmed as intentional.

Her Second Pantsless Cover

The star went all out for her industry return, directing three additional covers — all of which are set to drop on Feb. 15. In the second set-up, Hadid swapped her statement-making paper dress for an ensemble that also spoke volumes.

She styled a graphic tee (“Screaming in Perfect English”) with nothing but a bedazzled lacy thong. Her most extravagant accessory? A black biker helmet placed on her lap.

Her Chic Little Black Dress

Hadid graced the third cover in a mod LBD, complete with a subtle silver shimmer at the hem. She paired it with knee-high metallic boots and a retro side-part — an outfit formula I’ll definitely be taking cues from.

Another Little Paper Dress

Apparently, Hadid is a big fan of Shaw’s paper looks. She wore another design on the fourth and final cover. British fashion designer Giles Deacon transformed the print into an en vogue mini dress.

Welcome back, Bella.