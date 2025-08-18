Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand, 'Ôrəbella, is one of the more exciting entrants in the perfume space. Since launching her aromatherapy-meets-skin-care brand in 2024, the supermodel has been slowly introducing new scents to the roster and lending her supreme posing prowess by starring in its campaigns. Last week, the label introduced its sixth scent, Eternal Roots. As expected, its founder has been booked and busy, promoting the drop nonstop through intimate soirées.

While the scent is utterly fruity, with top notes of lychee, nothing about her slew of wardrobe choices for the launch can be classified as saccharine; In fact, they’re all hella spicy. Between uber-plunging pieces even Jennifer Lopez would approve of and underwear-forward numbers, her recent ’fits are a masterclass in risqué dressing.

Bella’s Plunging Gown

Last Wednesday, Aug. 13, Hadid threw a fête for her inner circle, which also doubled as an It girl convention. The likes of Kylie Jenner, her big sis Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber all attended. Though all style stars showed out — it’s in their DNA to dress up — Hadid’s number was the most jaw-dropping.

She wore a flowy halter dress in a hazy oat color that evoked Grecian goddesses. It featured a narrow triangular cutout down the torso that was so deep it slid past her navel. It also featured a ruched band across the waist and a side slit that raced dangerously high up her hip.

Oh, and it was also backless, just in case the spicy details weren’t enough. She accessorized the number with a delicate body chain and an arm band. (Bieber, meanwhile, wore a black-and-white polka dot bustier dress.)

For another one of 'Ôrəbella’s festivities, Hadid changed into a different outfit even more cleavage-baring than the last. She wore a white halter top with an exaggeratedly low cowl neckline that also dipped down to her belly button. For a more casual treatment, she paired the top with jeans and accessorized similarly with layers of delicate necklaces and body chains.

Meanwhile, she changed into a third number over the weekend and wore cream co-ords. On top was a cropped knit sweater left unbuttoned on both ends to expose her lace bra and her belly. She paired it with teeny shorts in the same knit fabric for a coordinated serve.

She may not have been on a runway but she still served looks.