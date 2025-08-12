If you’ve been seeing spots, you’re not alone. Retro polka dots have infiltrated the style set’s wardrobes, speckling runways, red carpets, and celebs’ Instagram feeds, particularly Dua Lipa’s, Bella Hadid’s, and Kylie Jenner’s. They’ve been wearing dots so much, in fact, that the season has since been dubbed “Polka Dot Summer.” Apparently, Hailey Bieber also just got the flecked memo.

Instead of donning the style in the typical retro vein, on Monday, Aug. 11, the Rhode mogul gave the old-fashioned pattern a fresh update in a teeny micro mini with a Carrie Bradshaw twist.

Hailey’s Polka Dot Micro Minidress

One way to keep the print from straying into ’50s cosplay territory is by wearing pieces with bigger dots or colored ones. Bieber utilized that technique by rocking a white dress bespeckled with coin-sized red blobs.

She went a step further and gave the pattern a contemporary feel by wearing a dress that was utterly sheer. (Because nothing screams 2025 like a “naked dress.”) To amp up the racy flair, the dress also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, bell sleeves, and a super short hemline. To give it a teeny bit of coverage, Bieber wore a white strapless mini as the lining. Plus, the subtle 3D rosette affixed onto one shoulder evoked a whiff of Carrie Bradshaw.

Her Divisive Footwear

Bieber paired the flouncy dress with summer’s most divisive footwear: thong sandals. Flip-flops have long been seen as “anti-fashion” or, at least, a shoe reserved for traipsing across sandy shores. The beauty entrepreneur’s pair, however, was from one of the most coveted brands of all time: Prada. So no one could possibly say her shoes aren’t becoming of a fashion girl.

She Loves A Dotted Moment

A few months ago, Bieber already put her affinity for dots on display when she wore white capri pants (another Carrie B. fave) covered in inky spots the size of Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. She styled the look similarly with thong sandals and other jet-black pieces, including a sleeveless top, skinny bag, and teeny sunglasses.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

If you feel like it’s too late to tap into polka dots for summer, don’t fret. The style will transition well into fall and beyond. So stock up on your spotted pieces, stat.