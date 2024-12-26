Heidi Klum is ending the year with a bang...ing fashion moment. While many choose to spend the days leading up to the holidays in ugly Christmas sweaters or cozy pajama sets, Klum and more of Hollywood’s finest opted to go the opposite route, where less is more. Think: Dua Lipa’s plunging Santa ‘fit, Kim Kardashian’s whale tail thong, and Beyoncé’s assless chaps.

Throughout 2024, Klum has shown off her fair share of risqué stunners. She’s rocked LBDs with massive cutouts, see-through dresses with exposed cone bras, plus all of her lingerie-clad campaigns. So it should come as no surprise that she rounded out her year with yet another saucy ensemble worthy of the naughty list.

Heidi’s Naughty & Spice Look

On Monday, Dec. 23, the America’s Got Talent judge posted a handful of photos in one sultry ‘fit during her family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado. Captioned “🎄 Santa …Are you coming down my chimney tonight 🎅🎄🔆❄️🥰,” the snapshots featured the 51-year-old in various poses in front of a fireplace.

No matter which way she faced, you could easily make out all the components of her all-black attire, which included a lace catsuit topped with a cutesy minidress.

Those Boots, Though

The most comfortable-looking part of Klum’s garb was her footwear. To accompany her see-through one-piece, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel added the fluffiest mid-calf boots, further emphasizing the fuzzy trend beloved by Kim K, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Her Weekend ‘Fit Was Even Cozier

Klum’s appearance was a lot more covered up a few days prior. While bopping around the popular Colorado city on Dec. 21, the Project Runway alum was spotted all bundled up in a down puffer coat, black jeans, platform boots, and a black beanie, accessorized with light blue sunglasses.

MEGA/Contributor/Getty Images

Though most of her attire is unmarked, her statement outerwear was from the luxury coat brand Raxxy. If you want it, it’s currently on sale — for a casual $3,250.