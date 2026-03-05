Bella Hadid continues to put the “super” in supermodel. In the span of seven days, she trotted the globe for different Fall/Winter 2026 fashion weeks, walking Prada’s show in Milan and Saint Laurent’s in Paris; hosted an event for Miss Sixty, an Italian fashion brand she frequently endorses; and on Wednesday, March 4, she starred in yet another major campaign. This time, for REVOLVE Los Angeles, the e-tailer’s new eponymous fashion house.

REVOLVE has long been building its portfolio of in-house brands, including L’Academie, Lovers + Friends, and Tularosa. To celebrate the milestone and newest addition to the family, the brand tapped an icon to be its first-ever ambassador. Per the press release, the collection “honors sensuality, strength, and a sense of self, implemented with couture-level craftsmanship and modern wearability,” and Hadid’s spicy ensembles channeled exactly that.

Bella’s “Naked Dress”

In one layout, photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, Hadid wore a “naked” take on the classic LBD. The fitted, halter-neck mesh number was completely diaphanous. The only coverage it offered was courtesy of the black beads that blanketed it.

It also fully revealed her black thong. This look, paired with Milan Fashion Week’s recent obsession with the stringy lingerie item, signals the exposed-thong trend’s return.

Courtesy of REVOLVE

An LBD With Cutouts

In another layout, styled by Carlos Nazario, Hadid wore another LBD with a completely different vibe. Though also quite skin-baring, this one was edgier. The silhouette was similar to an hourglass. Heavy on top with exaggerated boxy shoulders and a turtleneck, it whittled into an “X” shape, with nothing but a twist in the middle framed by two massive triangular cutouts. In fact, the holes were so deep, they dipped right down to her hips.

Courtesy of REVOLVE

The No-Pants Look

Elsewhere in the campaign, Hadid rocked another daring ‘fit. The Orebella founder wore a black bodysuit — sans pants, the trend popularized by her besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — pairing it with thigh-high sheer stockings and pointed-toe slingbacks.

To edge it up, the look was styled with a crocodile-embossed leather trench with a sculptural leather belt.

Courtesy of REVOLVE

So many slays.