Babe, wake up, Bella Hadid just made another fashion week appearance. After making her Fall/Winter 2026 debut on Prada’s runway — where she changed a whopping four times — the supermodel jetted from Milan to Paris to saunter down a different catwalk: Saint Laurent’s.

As an ambassador of the French label, Hadid has long been a fixture in its shows. There were even seasons when she skipped everything but the Anthony Vaccarello-helmed brand. Though her appearance was expected, her ‘fit was a total jaw-dropper.

Bella’s Lace Set

In recent seasons, Saint Laurent’s ethos has been singlehandedly paving the way for the corp sleaze aesthetic. Between the sheer pussy-bow and pencil skirt combos from the F/W 2024 show and the slightly more utilitarian nylon renditions of the office-approved combo from S/S 2026, no one does office siren better than Vaccarello. For fall, his interpretation followed the same DNA, albeit in edgier materials.

Take Hadid’s look. She wore a sheer plunging lace bodysuit in a copper-ish hue. Instead of the usual texture, hers seemed like it had a glossy, wax coating. It paired particularly well with her contrasting black pencil skirt, rendered in the same fabric. Sheer brown tights and pointed-toe pumps finished off the look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Dramatic Makeup

The show’s glam, created by Pat McGrath, evoked Saint Laurent’s materials from the ‘70s and ‘80s. It featured smoky violet eyeshadow and dark red lipstick. The colors looked extra severe against the sleek, exaggerated side-part bun, which was also framed by gigantic black-and-gold floral earrings.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s A Saint Laurent Girl

It’s hardly Hadid’s first time rocking the spicy corpcore look on a runway, particularly Saint Laurent’s. During the S/S 2026 show, she sashayed in a sheer mustard yellow nylon dress with boxy shoulders and a cinched waist.

Months prior, she walked the F/W 2025 show in another see-through lace look, this time a deep royal blue dress, also with angular shoulders. Similar to her most recent runway, both were styled with sheer tights and sharp pumps.