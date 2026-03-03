Interest in the “naked dress” isn’t waning anytime soon. In fact, as evidenced by Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 runways, ensembles are about to get even nakeder.

In recent years, as several spicy trends rose in popularity, the industry typically focused on one skin-baring aesthetic at a time. The no-pants trend, popularized by Kendall Jenner in 2022, gave way to flashing thongs in 2023, followed by exposing butt cleavage in 2024. Around the same time, stars started freeing the nipple more, which morphed into wearing bras as tops, a trend still poised to dominate this year.

From Feb. 26 through March 2, Italian fashion designers showcased a potpourri of trends at MFW that upped the racy ante. Demna’s Gucci runway debut, for example, was lined with nip-forward, see-through looks and a revival of the brand’s iconic bedazzled G-string design, modeled by none other than Kate Moss. It was just as daring elsewhere. GCDS turned the humble bra into a vibrant statement piece, while a whole slew of other labels — both heritage and contemporary — leaned into the sheer dress, making Milan’s recent shows arguably the nakedest they’ve ever been.

Gucci

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demna’s first actual runway show for Gucci (he debuted last season with a short film premiere) was a star-studded fashion extravaganza that evoked Tom Ford’s infamously naked era. Black lace pieces, including a top-and-leggings set, long gowns, and a mini worn by Amelia Gray, showed off major bod. One of the most exciting sightings of the night was when Kate Moss sauntered down the runway wearing a sparkly evening gown fully with Ford’s iconic double-G G-string.

Ferragamo

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sheer styles were also present in Maximilian Davis’ Ferragamo collection, particularly in a head-to-toe eggplant set that included an asymmetrical top and pencil skirt with placket lacing.

Moschino

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Moschino hasn’t seen the same exaggerated whimsy since Jeremy Scott stepped down as creative director, but Adrian Appiolaza’s recent show for the brand had hints of play. Take this sheer black top and tiered maxi skirt accented with vivid floral appliqués and topped off with crimson tights and aqua blue shoes.

Sportmax

Marco Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sportmax proved that all-black can be exciting when multiple textures are at play. The see-through net top added dimension to the heavier clothes, leather accessories, and hard metal jewelry.

Roberto Cavalli

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

One of the nakedest shows in Milan was Roberto Cavalli’s, which introduced a selection of bras as tops blanketed in animal prints, as well as a multitude of nipply dresses rendered in frilly, romantic silhouettes, bold floral or wildlife-inspired prints, or even exaggerated shapes, including a protruding tutu-esque skirt.

Blumarine

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blumarine’s take on the sheer trend was arguably the most ostentatious. A diaphanous catsuit paired with a black-and-white harlequin print fur coat and neck-breaking layers of gold jewelry? Genius.

GCDS

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

GCDS showed its Spring 2026 collection, which explains why many of the looks were bright and covered in polka dots, leopard prints, or Hello Kitty designs. One of the more muted numbers was also the nakedest: a crystal-encrusted diaphanous dress with a wide plunging neckline that freed nip and showed off the model’s thong. Other risqué styles in the collection included lingerie-inspired pieces and bras as tops.

Ferrari

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ferrari doubled down on “naked dressing,” paring sheer tops in skin-matching tones with equally translucent footwear.