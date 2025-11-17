Method dressing isn’t exclusive to actors. Bella Hadid proved that entrepreneurs can channel the same skill during a photo shoot for her fragrance brand, Ôrəbella. The campaign was all about promoting one of their most popular perfumes, called WINDOW2SOUL. For the shoot, Hadid channeled the scent name in a see-through, beaded minidress.

Bella’s Sheer & Beaded Minidress

Since launching Ôrəbella in 2024, Hadid has graced fans with plenty of photoshoots to promote the fragrances — often, matching her wardrobe to the name of the perfume. Hadid brought that same creativity to her WINDOW2SOUL campaign, wearing a dress that mirrored the “sheer floral” scent.

WINDOW2SOUL is not new — in fact, it’s has been around since the advent of 'Ôrəbella — but Hadid has a special place in her heart for the scent. “I can’t pick favorites but if you were to ask … W2S is my go-to girl,” Hadid wrote in a Nov. 16 Instagram post. “I love her so much.”

For the shoot, Ben Rucos styled Hadid, dressing her in a sheer minidress from Clio Peppiatt. The cap sleeve mini featured a tulle base, which was embroidered with colorful beaded flowers. Hadid wore pasties and nude undies underneath the see-through garment.

Hadid posed with the dress draped loosely off her shoulders, and she paired the piece with cameo statement earrings from Dolce & Gabbana.

She Means Business

November has been a busy month for Ôrəbella. On Nov. 10, Hadid announced the brand’s official launch in the Middle East. To celebrate, the model headed to Kuwait, where she rocked two corpcore looks, fit for a founder.

Hadid shared an Instagram post, celebrating the milestone in a cherry red skirt suit from John Galliano. The jacket featured a peplum waist and tiny buttons running down the front. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell paired the suit with vintage Manolo Blahnik lace-up mules and gold necklaces from Azza Fahmy, an Egyptian jewelry house.

On Nov. 12, Hadid shared more photos from her trip. In this photo dump, she sported a vintage dress from Givenchy’s 1996 collection. The button-down white mini featured bow details on the skirt and breast pockets. A skinny black tie added an office siren touch to the coquettecore dress. A pair of black and white D’accori mules and gold Givenchy earrings finished off the ‘fit.

When it comes to Ôrəbella, Hadid is always dressed to impress.