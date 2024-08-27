Bella Hadid has been booked and busy. She officially became a fragrance entrepreneur in May, with the launch of ‘Ôrəbella, a line of “mood-boosting” perfumes. Since then, she’s been dropping new blends and starring in their corresponding skin-forward campaigns. Thankfully, on the rare occasion when she’s not focused on building a scent empire, she remembers to bless the fashion industry with modeling gigs.

After the supermodel signed on as YSL brand’s ambassador in June, she dropped her second campaign for the brand on Monday, Aug. 26. While Hadid was technically promoting the label’s tote, the chic Le 5 à 7⁣, it was her barely there number that caught my attention.

Bella’s Lingerie-Inspired Look

In the photo, Hadid sat on a black leather couch in a sheer knit tank. It featured a scalloped lace trim with a semi-plunging neckline evoking slinky nightgowns. Doubling down on the borrowed-from-the-boudoir motif, Hadid paired it with a pencil skirt fabricated in the sheerest lace.

As for the rest of her outfit, her all-black toppers expertly matched the furniture. (Rihanna also recently matched her intimates with her sofa in a campaign, so it might just be a growing styling trick.)

Leaning into the leather theme, Hadid wore an oversized bomber (poised to be one of the year’s biggest outerwear trends) with an adjustable belt. Meanwhile, she slipped into pointed-toe loafer pumps and clutched her roomy Le 5 à 7⁣.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Hadid’s accessory is a bigger, bucket-style iteration of the iconic Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag. Since its Winter 2022 release, the brand has been promoting the roomier option, which retails for $3,450.

The rest of her ’fit also added to an eye-watering amount: over $12,000 to be exact. Her skirt and jacket alone cost $3,800 and $6,500, respectively.

Her Other Campaign Photos

In another photo, she wore a cropped bustier top that looked like it had a built-in lacy bra. She paired the tan piece with a silken pencil skirt — belted for that extra polish. Meanwhile, she leaned into the “mob wife” aesthetic with a camel-toned sweater and a fur stole.

Courtesy of YSL

Meanwhile, in June, Hadid debuted as the brand’s latest face in a similar sheer knit tank — the key differences being the OG featured a longer hemline and was crafted in white. Instead of hanging on a sofa chair, she lay down on a bed and clutched her fur coat beside her.

A supermodel to her core.