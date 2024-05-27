We’re only five months into 2024 and, already, a slew of fashion moments have gotten people talking. But in the event you haven’t been keeping up (yes, with the Kardashians, but also with Zendaya, Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, and more), let’s review some of the most memorable.

This year, Zendaya fronted not one, but two of the most fashionable press tours in history. With the help of stylist Law Roach, the actor has worn everything from custom tenniscore to an archival Mugler robosuit, effectively making method dressing a red carpet requirement.

Meanwhile, the lace wedding dress Hailey Bieber wore in her pregnancy announcement garnered more than 11 million likes on Instagram. However, this was only the beginning of the mom-to-be’s chic maternity looks. Everyone’s favorite, Beyoncé stepped fully into her Western era and, of course, risk takers like Julia Fox and Doja Cat offered their fair share of viral looks.

On the runway, Maison Margiela made a splash with his viral pubic hair dresses. Designed by John Galliano, the collection of triomphe l'oeil gowns were an artful depiction of the 1930s Paris nightlife scene.

All this to say, 2024 has seen a little bit of everything from the style set. And if you don’t believe me, continue on for a breakdown of the year’s buzziest fashion moments.

Zendaya’s Method Dressing

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing about Zendaya: she’s going to give fans fashion moments worth talking about. And the looks she wore during her Dune: Part Two and Challengers press tours are a prime example.

For Dune, Zendaya adopted a more futuristic aesthetic that aligned with the plot of her sci-fi movie — the most notable being a vintage Mugler robosuit. According to WWD, the moment was so buzzy, it generated the label $13.3 million in media exposure.

That said, the Manus x Machina ensemble was just one of the actor’s jaw-dropping red carpet looks. Switching gears completely, Zendaya went full tenniscore for Challengers appearances, rocking high-fashion athleisure and custom tennis ball heels.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Cardigan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the theme for the 2024 Met Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the dress code was “The Garden of Time” — which meant attendees were to include these elements in their ensembles. Kim Kardashian combined the two concepts in a foiled flower gown and a (very pilly) gray cardigan — both John Galliano for Margiela.

Kardashian shared that she was inspired by the idea of “the wildest night of my life, in a garden, and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on.” The look caused a lot of discourse on social media, with many questioning whether she was dressed appropriately for the occasion. Spoiler: she was.

Taylor Swift’s New Eras Tour Looks

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After a two month break that included a quick getaway with beau Travis Kelce and the release of her 11th studio album, Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour in Paris. The new show featured a handful of new outfits for fans to fawn over. There was her sparkly Fearless fringe dress, as well as a new ombre blazer dress for Lover. Fans also couldn’t help noticing the cheeky graphic T-shirt that reads: “This is Not Taylor’s Version.”

Introducing her audience to The Tortured Poet’s Department, Swift popped out in a custom, white Vivienne Westwood gown. The high-low dress was printed with the words “I love you, it’s ruining my life” — the lyrics to her song “Fortnite.”

Maison Margiela’s Pubic Hair Dress

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Starting the year off strong, fashion house Maison Margiela presented triomphe l'oeil dresses printed with pubic hair at their Paris Couture Week show in January. The collection was designed by their boundary-pushing creative director John Galliano and was inspired by the underbelly of 1930s Parisian nightlife.

The lineup of hauntingly beautiful gowns have since been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande.

Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy Announcement

Do you remember where you were when Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child? (I was on the pickleball court.) It was a pop culture moment that will go down in celeb history. In a series of photos and videos, the mom-to-be wore a lace wedding gown with a matching veil.

In the days that followed, fans got their first peek at the Rhode Beauty founder’s maternity style. Between the cropped tanks and butterfly top, Bieber’s look isn’t much different from her typical style — bump excluded.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Era

After more than a year of Renaissance, Beyoncé entered her Cowboy Carter era, committing fully to the Western aesthetic. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has worn everything, from assless chaps and bolo ties to 10-gallon hats.

She sent fashion editors into a tizzy in February, when she attended Luar’s fashion show wearing a crystal-embellished blazer dress with equally flashy thigh-high boots and a hat. This marked the beginning of her country girl aesthetic — one that quickly took over the fashion industry at large.

Camila Cabello’s Met Gala Ice Bag

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Camila Cabello’s custom Jane Wade ice bag went viral when the singer carried it on the biggest night in fashion. Reports surfaced on Twitter* claiming the bronze-colored rose was frozen in a $22.5k block of ice.

After some debate, this was revealed to be a joke — which is great news, considering the “bag” was quite literally designed to melt. (If you look closely you can see water dripping from Cabello’s hands as she ascended up the Met steps.) By the end of the night, she left the event with just one single rose.

Julia Fox’s OMG Fashun! Outfits

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox has worn one campy look after the other, promoting her new show OMG Fashion! From a bra made of old sneakers to her “No Hope” jockstrap, Fox isn’t afraid to take risks. Fox has also been photographed around New York City confidently rocking the no-pants trend. This look, for example, was embellished with beauty tools and featured hair extension shoes to really bring the look together.