Wear Your Words
This Spring, Let Your Shirt Do The Talking
Bella Hadid says the slogan tee is back.
It girls are letting their ‘fits do the talking. Graphic tops are making a comeback from their early aughts glory days, but now, they’re saying more than just “Juicy.”
Recently, Bella Hadid kept it simple and let her freak flag fly with a one-word testimony, while Lili Reinhart rocked a more verbose top with a feminist twist — and both versions are worthy of pinning on your spring mood board.
Bella & Lili’s Slogan Tops
Over the weekend, Hadid posted a photo dump on Instagram, which included several chic outfits. One in particular featured a charcoal gray top with the word “Freak” penned in calligraphy.
The Ôrebella founder styled it with a transitional approach. She kept the upper half of her look covered with a fitted black cardigan, while the lower half was skin-baring, courtesy of a retro black-and-white polka-dotted miniskirt. She accessorized with noir sunglasses, a (very Y2K) black butterfly hair clip, and a bright, chili red handbag, which added a polished pop of color. Though nothing about her attire can be considered freaky in the traditional sense of the word, I’d argue that being extremely stylish is a freak thing.
Reinhart, meanwhile, sported a cropped white tank that said, “I support a man’s right to shut the f*ck up.” She paired the cheeky message with a fitted cardigan à la Hadid, but let her bra straps peek out — another early aughts fashion choice. The Riverdale alum finished it off with all-black pieces, including a nondescript knee-length skirt, pointed-toe pumps, oval eyeglasses, and a studded shoulder bag.
Make Your Own Statement
Statement tops aren’t new, but after years of quiet luxury everything, the loud style is a breath of fresh air. The maximalist look also fits right in with 2026’s biggest fashion trends, which will be dominated by other bold, ostentatious looks — think animal prints, feathers, pom-poms, and capes.
For ideas on styling slogan shirts for spring, take a cue from Hadid and Reinhart’s outfit formulas. Throw on your favorite graphic top with a flowy, leg-baring skirt. Bonus points if you add a cardigan for the perfect transitional touch. Visible bra straps optional.
Lazy-girl-friendly and fashion-forward? Check and check.