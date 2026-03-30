It girls are letting their ‘fits do the talking. Graphic tops are making a comeback from their early aughts glory days, but now, they’re saying more than just “Juicy.”

Recently, Bella Hadid kept it simple and let her freak flag fly with a one-word testimony, while Lili Reinhart rocked a more verbose top with a feminist twist — and both versions are worthy of pinning on your spring mood board.

Bella & Lili’s Slogan Tops

Over the weekend, Hadid posted a photo dump on Instagram, which included several chic outfits. One in particular featured a charcoal gray top with the word “Freak” penned in calligraphy.

The Ôrebella founder styled it with a transitional approach. She kept the upper half of her look covered with a fitted black cardigan, while the lower half was skin-baring, courtesy of a retro black-and-white polka-dotted miniskirt. She accessorized with noir sunglasses, a (very Y2K) black butterfly hair clip, and a bright, chili red handbag, which added a polished pop of color. Though nothing about her attire can be considered freaky in the traditional sense of the word, I’d argue that being extremely stylish is a freak thing.

Reinhart, meanwhile, sported a cropped white tank that said, “I support a man’s right to shut the f*ck up.” She paired the cheeky message with a fitted cardigan à la Hadid, but let her bra straps peek out — another early aughts fashion choice. The Riverdale alum finished it off with all-black pieces, including a nondescript knee-length skirt, pointed-toe pumps, oval eyeglasses, and a studded shoulder bag.

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Make Your Own Statement

Statement tops aren’t new, but after years of quiet luxury everything, the loud style is a breath of fresh air. The maximalist look also fits right in with 2026’s biggest fashion trends, which will be dominated by other bold, ostentatious looks — think animal prints, feathers, pom-poms, and capes.

For ideas on styling slogan shirts for spring, take a cue from Hadid and Reinhart’s outfit formulas. Throw on your favorite graphic top with a flowy, leg-baring skirt. Bonus points if you add a cardigan for the perfect transitional touch. Visible bra straps optional.

Lazy-girl-friendly and fashion-forward? Check and check.