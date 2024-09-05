Bella Hadid is stylish 24/7 — even when she’s performing an act of self-care and scribbling in her morning journal. She’s even chicer when she’s (also) promoting her new business venture.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the supermodel shared pics on main of her lounging on a bed while clutching a branded ‘Ôrəbella notebook. It’s part of a marketing tie-in for her “mood-boosting” fragrance line, which includes a free journal with every purchase of a large perfume bottle.

While the pairing is somewhat out of the box — fragrances haven’t always been marketed hand-in-hand with certain mindfulness rituals — it’s unsurprising how effortlessly cool she looked, not to mention utterly cheeky.

Bella’s See-Through Lacy Set

Hadid stripped to intimates in her co-ords. On top, she wore a crop tee with cap sleeves, an early aughts favorite. The entire piece was crafted in intricate white lace and, therefore, wholly see-through. While the top could maybe pass as loungewear, her “shorts” were essentially underwear.

She wore high-waist booty shorts in a matching set. The undies were so sheer and risqué, she had to wear another set of lingerie underneath. Believe it or not, her choice of chocolate brown panties had even more coverage than her lacy topper.

In keeping with the (barely) got-out-of-bed aesthetic, Hadid let her hair down in messy waves, a huge deviation from her typically pristine hair styling. She also leaned into the barely there look for no-makeup makeup.

Despite her locale, she still accessorized with beaded bracelets and a stack of chunky gold rings.

She Loves A Cheeky Moment

Back in July, the entrepreneur leaned into the same butt-baring M.O., albeit in streetwear. Hadid wore a vintage-looking sweatshirt in cherry red paired with itty-bitty Daisy Dukes. As expected, she styled the look in her cool-girl ethos — with gold hoop earrings, vibrant two-toned sneakers, and calf socks (a Gen Z go-to).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

So cheeky.