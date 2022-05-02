When it comes to our hair, Black women don’t mess about. Whether we’re opting for protective styles such as box braids, cornrows, or wigs, or on our transitional journey, our hair is one of our biggest forms of expression, and we have differing products for each style. In fact, Black British women spend six times more than their white counterparts on haircare. And while some major retailers are increasing the range of brands that cater to Black hair, Black women still struggle to find the products they need.

One online retailer which has a plethora of haircare products suited to Black hair is LookFantastic, which houses brands such as Aveda, Cantu, and Shea Moisture, who all offer curly, coily, and kinky haircare products. In its latest Black Hair Icons Report, which analyses the Google search and Instagram data, it has discovered which products and brands are popular among Black women in 2022.

In the report, it found that Shea Moisture, which offers an extensive range of affordable products that cater to all curl patterns and textures, came out on top with 27,100 monthly searches on Google. Aveda, which offers haircare products for all hair types and textures, came in second. While the brand isn’t entirely focused on Black hair, its gained popularity among Black British women thanks to its popular line of nourishing haircare products designed for textured hair, and when they want salon quality results.

With over 400,000 followers on Instagram and a huge 12,100 searches on Google each month, textured haircare brand Cantu is the third most popular. The award-winning brand offers a range of products enriched with moisturising shea butter at affordable prices. Brands Moroccanoil and Camille Rose round out the top five. Then Bumble and Bumble comes in sixth followed by Mielle Organics, Devacurl, Curlsmith, and Ouidad.

According to LookFantastic, 93% of Black, Asian, and multi-ethnic consumers believe brands have a responsibility to approach diversity and inclusion. Data also shows that Black and multi-ethnic consumers are buying from a wide range of haircare brands, not just Black-owned ones. “This shows the need for more diversity in the haircare market and marketing of smaller brands suited to natural hair,” said the retailer.

Looking to top up your haircare stash? Check out some of the most popular Black haircare products of 2022, and some of our faves, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

