Transparent backpacks are not only super trendy and chic, but for some locations (like concert venues, stadiums, theme parks, and even some schools) they’re the only type of bag that’s allowed. Regardless of whether your intended purpose is fashion or function, the best clear backpacks will be made from a sturdy plastic material, come in a size that makes sense for your needs, and have the compartments and any other features you need.

What Criteria To Consider

Size

As you shop, consider the amount of stuff you’ll need to carry and choose a backpack accordingly. See-through backpacks come in a variety of sizes, ranging from small ones with a single pocket for just a few essentials to larger ones with enough room for a laptop, books, and more. However, one thing to keep in mind is that some event venues have restrictions when it comes to bag size — so read up on the venue’s specific rules before you click “add to cart” if you’re shopping for a specific event.

Features

Beyond size, it’s really the features that set the different clear backpacks apart. Consider the following:

C ompartments: Some clear backpacks have just one main compartment to hold all items, while others feature multiple sections to better organize your stuff. Side mesh pockets can offer a convenient spot for a water bottle or umbrella, individual slots are ideal for pens or pencils, and a zippered front compartment keeps essentials easily within reach.

Compartments: Some clear backpacks have just one main compartment to hold all items, while others feature multiple sections to better organize your stuff. Side mesh pockets can offer a convenient spot for a water bottle or umbrella, individual slots are ideal for pens or pencils, and a zippered front compartment keeps essentials easily within reach.

Shoulder straps: Traditional backpacks have two straps to evenly distribute the weight on your back. Some backpacks feature basic, fixed straps or budget-friendly drawstring straps. For added comfort, though, look for straps that are padded and/or adjustable. While not as common, some sling backpacks feature just one crossbody strap, should that be of interest. You may also come across picks with convertible straps, allowing you to wear the backpack in different ways. If you don't want to wear your bag on your shoulders at all though, look for a backpack with wheels to easily roll it around.

Top handle: Should you ever need to hang up your transparent backpack — like in a school locker, for example — you'll want to make sure that the one you go with has a top handle to easily do so.

Shop The Best Clear Backpacks

Keep scrolling for the seven best clear backpacks available on Amazon, as well as a transparent fanny pack for hands-free carrying. Best of all, they’re all under $50.

1. A Fan-Favorite Clear Backpack

Pros:

A popular option on Amazon with more than 11,000 ratings

Features plenty of zippered and mesh compartments

It’s no surprise that this clear backpack is an overwhelming favorite on Amazon. For one, it has many compartments to keep a variety of items organized, including a large main zippered section for laptops and books, a front compartment with slots for writing utensils and other slim accessories, and even two stretchy mesh pouches that can accommodate water bottles or umbrellas. Additionally, the PVC backpack features padded straps for durability, and they’re even adjustable in length to ensure a good fit.

One reviewer wrote: “Great quality. [Stitching] is great. I can tell this is going to get us through the school year. Very spacious. Plastic is thick and will be hard to tear or puncture.”

Size: 12 x 7.5 x 17 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 6 (plus 3 pen slots) | Padded Straps: Yes | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: Yes | Available colors: 10

2. A Roomy Under-$20 Clear Backpack

Pros:

Small size is suitable for many venues

Reinforced corners add to durability

While backpack policies vary from venue to venue, there’s a good chance that this clear backpack will be accepted at many different event locations due to its compact size and transparent PVC design — and tons of Amazon reviewers have confirmed this. One shopper wrote that they “took this backpack to a concert and it was perfect,” and another raved that the bag “worked great for a football stadium!” (Of course, you should double-check the specific bag policy for any venue you’re visiting before you take this one with you.) Fans have also reported that this pick is comfortable to wear (the padded, adjustable straps really help) and the two zippered compartments and mesh side compartment are quite useful.

One reviewer wrote: “Got this for the football season since I was going to multiple games this year (go niners!) The perfect size and allowed in stadiums, fit lots of stuff and cute!”

Size: 11 x 6 x 12 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 3 | Padded Straps: Yes | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: Yes | Available colors: 8

3. The Best Clear Drawstring Backpack

Pros:

Costs less than $10

Has an easy-to-access zipperless opening

Only need a clear backpack for occasional use? This drawstring-style one from Bags For Less comes in at less than $10, so you don’t have to bust your budget for a bag that you won’t carry very often. Other pluses of this clear backpack include its easy-to-open top — the drawstring can be pulled open and shut as needed — and straps that are adjustable in length by changing the positioning of the knots.

One reviewer wrote: “Used it for an outdoor festival, it held up well and was very useful in carrying all of our stuff! Well built!”

Size: 14 x 17 inches (width x height, with a depth that depends on what’s in the bag) | Number of compartments: 1 | Padded Straps: No | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: No | Available colors: 1

4. A Stylish Backpack That Doubles As A Messenger Bag

Pros:

Convertible straps allow you to wear it in different ways

Super stylish silhouette with chic faux leather details

With its faux leather detailing and unique messenger bag shape, this clear backpack looks super luxurious — heck, even designer-like. But here’s the kicker: It costs just over $30. Most notably, the PVC bag features two convertible straps, allowing you to wear it as a backpack or a crossbody bag based on what you’re feeling at the moment. The sizable top handle also makes for easy holding or hanging.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this bag. I’m attending a festival/Carnival and they required clear bags. Everything else looked so cheap and flimsy but when I saw this I [knew] it was for me. The plastic is hard and thick and feels like good quality. It looks exactly as the picture shown. I love it. I would definitely recommend. It’s cute enough for everyday use.”

Size: 11.8 x 3.5 x 9 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 1 | Padded Straps: No | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: Yes | Available colors: 2

5. The Best Sling-Style Clear Backpack

Pros:

Trendy style can be worn comfortably on your back or your front

Features a wide strap for comfort

Regardless of whether you choose to wear it on your back or front, this sling-style backpack is comfortable to carry, largely in part due to its wide, adjustable shoulder strap and crossbody design. The PVC bag is roomy enough for a good amount of items and a couple of well-designed compartments prevent stuff from ending up in a disheveled mess at the bottom of the bag. Amazon reviewers have high praise for this pick, giving it a 4.3-star rating overall after 7,000-plus reviews, with one commenter noting that the backpack feels “more durable than many I have seen.”

One reviewer wrote: “Very comfortable and holds a lot of stuff! The the fact you can sling it over your shoulder and be hands free is great. Has 2 zipper compartments and a place for a water bottle. People always ask where I got it.”

Size: 12.5 x 5.5 x 16.5 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 3 | Padded Strap: No | Adjustable strap: Yes | Top handle: No | Available colors: 7

6. The Best Clear Rolling Backpack

Pros:

Wheels and retractable handle both convenient

Many multi-functional compartments

Don’t want to wear your backpack on your back all of the time? No problem! This clear backpack has wheels and a retractable handle that extends up to 37 inches, allowing you to easily pull it behind you. When the time comes, the dual shoulder straps mean you can wear it just like an ordinary backpack. The PVC bag features numerous well-sized compartments (including two zippered compartments, side and interior mesh pockets, and slots for writing utensils), as well as a handy slot to store the shoulder straps so they’re out of the way when you’re rolling.

One reviewer wrote: “I have back problems and got this rolling backpack. It’s clear so I don’t have to dig around to find something! Anything I want to be kept private, I just put it in a covered bag. Easy Peezy! I love it and highly recommend it! It has an extendable handle for pulling and it has sturdy backpack straps for wearing it. I’ve used it at lot, and found it to be durable.”

Size: 12.6 x 6.9 x 14.5 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 5 (plus 3 pen slots) | Padded Straps: Yes | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: Yes | Available colors: 1

7. A Top-Loader Backpack With Fun Patterned Straps

Pros:

Top load design for ease

Fun, colorful prints on the straps

The top-load design of this clear backpack from Eastsport makes it simple to access all of your essentials in the main compartment, which is quite roomy and can accommodate bigger items like books, tablets, and a laptop. Additional zippered compartments as well as dual side mesh pockets allow you to keep all your items organized. Plus, the PVC backpack comes in a dozen transparent designs, each with a different pattern on the straps.

One reviewer wrote: “Both the design and durability of this clear backpack are better than nearly every other backpack we’ve owned - and at a fantastic price! There are plenty of pockets of all sizes, and the top-loading main pocket is both spacious and secure. The colored zippers and shoulders straps add a pop of fun too!”

Size: 12 x 6 x 17.5 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 6 | Padded Straps: Yes | Adjustable straps: Yes | Top handle: Yes | Available colors: 12

Also Great: A Clear Fanny Pack

Pros:

Keeps your items within easy reach

Smaller design is perfect for when you just want to carry daily essentials

For an alternative to hands-free carrying, consider this fanny pack, which will allow you to keep necessities like your phone, wallet, and keys close at hand. Amazon reviewers have given high marks to this bag — in fact, it boasts a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 4,800-plus reviews. One fan wrote that it’s “comfortable enough to wear all day.” Since the fanny pack is transparent and very compact in size, it’ll likely be suitable for most locations with strict bag policies (though always verify with each specific venue just to be sure). The adjustable waist strap on this fanny pack goes up to 52 inches in length — but a separate extender strap is available for purchase should you need it.

One reviewer wrote: “I have used this bag for concerts and it works perfectly! Most venues require a clear bag and this bag fits the standard size requirements for most of these venues. It also works great for sporting events.”

Size: 12 x 3 x 6.3 inches (width x depth x height) | Number of compartments: 2 | Padded Strap: No | Adjustable strap: Yes | Top handle: No | Available colors: 4 clear (plus 20 opaque options)

About The Recommender

As a writer for Bustle since 2019, Jenny White has spent countless hours researching products — including a variety of trendy fashion items and accessories like TikTok leggings, comfy flats, Columbia winter jackets, and thick hair ties — to determine the best of the best picks. Jenny has also written shopping lists for other publications like Romper, Elite Daily, and Mic. And she holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.