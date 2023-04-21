When it comes to sweet summertime, the warmer months typically signal that it’s finally time for everyone’s inner “coconut girl” to come out (which, ICYMI, is a TikTok-viral aesthetic that features a whole lot of crochet and nostalgic shell jewelry).

And similarly when it comes to fragrance, heavier perfumes that are most associated with the chilly winter months are quickly dropped in lieu of much lighter scents that will have you feeling vacation-ready. While summery scents typically include familiar fruity notes like exotic bergamot, decadent berries, fresh lemon, and beyond — more often than not, the most beloved perfumes tend to feature the smell of coconut, coconut milk, or even a uniquely luxe coconut flower accord.

The smell of coconuts, of course, is deeply nostalgic (nothing takes me back to childhood memories like the smell of SPF). It’s youthful and sweet by nature, but in many ways, the creaminess is brimming with seduction. With many modern expressions of the scent hitting the market, that playfulness is met with a certain elegance.

Down for a new coconut-filled perfume that’s refreshingly breezy and reminiscent of those carefree memories made at the beach? Here are 16 must-have fragrances that you should consider spritzing this summer.

1 Juliette Has a Gun Lust For Sun Eau de Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora A sun-filled perfume that will literally have you lusting for summer days year-round, Lust For Sun is filled with notes of bright ylang ylang, cozy vanilla, and a yummy coconut note.

2 Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist Sephora $38 See On Sephora Sol de Janeiro’s cult-fave, Brazil-inspired perfume mists have TikTok in a total frenzy. The brand’s latest launch — Rio Radiance — is filled with sunny tuberose, dreamy coconut milk, and creamy vanilla.

3 HERETIC Dirty Coconut Eau de Parfum Sephora $165 See On Sephora A truly modern and unique expression of what a coconut smells like, Dirty Coconut is warm, earthy, and woody, as notes of cedar, sandalwood, vanilla, and a transparent coconut water note swirl around your senses.

4 "VACATION" by Vacation Eau de Toilette Nordstrom $60 See On Ulta A unique aroma inspired by the nostalgic smells of sunscreen and pool parties, "VACATION" is filled with familiar notes like coconut, banana, and pineapple, as well as spot-on accords inspired by pool toys and swimsuit lycra.

5 Ellis Brooklyn SUN FRUIT Eau de Parfum Ulta $108 See On Ulta SUN FRUIT is a radiant summer essential that is filled with notes of fresh fig, exotic bergamot, handpicked jasmine, and juicy coconut.

6 Nette Coco Fleur Sephora $120 See On Sephora Inspired by those carefree nights after a day at the beach, Coco Fleur smells of exotic bergamot, creamy orange flower, and refreshing coconut milk.

7 KAYALI UTOPIA VANILLA COCO | 21 Sephora $100 See On Sephora A luxe perfume that smells like a summertime daydream, UTOPIA VANILLA COCO | 21 features notes of creamy coconut, regal jasmine flower, and a vanilla bourbon aroma that makes you want to just keep spritzing.

8 The 7 Virtues Coconut Sun Eau de Parfum Sephora $88 See On Sephora Embodying the feeling of warm rays of sunlight on bare skin, Coconut Sun smells of fresh coconut water, bright citrus, crisp sea salt, and dreamy florals.

10 TOM FORD Eau de Soleil Blanc Sephora $215 See On Sephora A truly luxurious aroma that transports you to a private island with just a few spritzes, Soleil Blanc is sunny and radiant as notes of coconut water, ylang ylang, citrusy bergamot flower, and elegant jasmine overcome your senses.

11 Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum Ulta $65 See On Ulta Playful, youthful, and oh so yummy, Thank U Next features notes of pretty pink rose petals, crisp white pear, decadent raspberry, creamy coconut, and sweet macaroon sugar.

12 SKYLAR Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora Serene and sensual, Coconut Cove marries the smell of exotic coconuts and fresh bergamot with white florals like jasmine and gardenia.

13 Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent Ulta $72 See On Ulta A perfume that has those glowing summer goddess vibes, Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent smells of delicate tiare flower, warm amber, yummy vanilla, and juicy coconut.

15 AERIN Hibiscus Palm Eau de Parfum Sephora $200 See On Sephora A vivid tropical aroma, Hibiscus Palm features notes of ylang ylang, ginger, coconut milk, vanilla, and a bouquet of white flowers.