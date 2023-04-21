We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to sweet summertime, the warmer months typically signal that it’s finally time for everyone’s inner “coconut girl” to come out (which, ICYMI, is a TikTok-viral aesthetic that features a whole lot of crochet and nostalgic shell jewelry).
And similarly when it comes to fragrance, heavier perfumes that are most associated with the chilly winter months are quickly dropped in lieu of much lighter scents that will have you feeling vacation-ready. While summery scents typically include familiar fruity notes like exotic bergamot, decadent berries, fresh lemon, and beyond — more often than not, the most beloved perfumes tend to feature the smell of coconut, coconut milk, or even a uniquely luxe coconut flower accord.
The smell of coconuts, of course, is deeply nostalgic (nothing takes me back to childhood memories like the smell of SPF). It’s youthful and sweet by nature, but in many ways, the creaminess is brimming with seduction. With many modern expressions of the scent hitting the market, that playfulness is met with a certain elegance.
Down for a new coconut-filled perfume that’s refreshingly breezy and reminiscent of those carefree memories made at the beach? Here are 16 must-have fragrances that you should consider spritzing this summer.