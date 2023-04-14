For the cooler, cozier winter months: Warm and nostalgic vanilla fragrances and candles are truly *everything.* But when it comes to sweet summertime, it’s all about bringing those newly awakened, oh so juicy, and flirtatious vibes with your signature scent, lacquered manicure and pedicure, on-trend fits, and beyond.

In other words? Yummy fruity perfumes filled with key notes like crisp apples, decadent berries, zesty lemons, honeyed figs, dewy tangerines, and much more are a major green flag. And while traditional fragrances add that joyful summery vibe with just a few spritzes on your pulse points — fragranced body oils are a total understated must-have for adding a sultry aroma to your skin, all while giving your sun-kissed complexion some much-needed radiance and hydration. (Total win win, in my opinion.) What’s more, the act of applying the scented oils is a form of self-love and self-care, allowing you a few personal moments to connect with your body in a mindful way, all while enlivening your senses.

In need of a fresh new summer scent, or keen on trying a luxe fragranced body oil for the upcoming beach-bound months? Here are 19 fruity perfumes you’re going to want to add to cart ASAP.

1 PHLUR Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum Sephora $96 See On Sephora A gender-neutral scent that you can share with your partner, Tangerine Boy is uplifting and energetic, as notes of lively lemon, spiced amber, and mouthwatering tangerine swirl around you.

2 SUN FRUIT Glistening Golden Scented Body Oil Ellis Brooklyn $70 See On Ellis Brooklyn A fragranced body oil is the perfect way to ensure a long-lasting scent (and also doubles as a total skin nourisher). SUN FRUIT is a summer essential as it not only adds a gorgeous radiance to your skin, but it’s also filled with notes of fresh fig and exotic bergamot for an aroma that’s all things lively and dreamy.

5 Jo Malone London Osmanthus Blossom Sephora $158 See On Sephora Airy and sweet, Osmanthus Blossom is a floral scent that features lush apricot and luminous orange blossom.

6 Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Ever So Fresh Eau de Parfum Sephora $163 See On Sephora The perfect perfume for summer, Daisy Ever So Fresh is delicious and bright, with notes of juicy mango and radiant rose water at the forefront.

7 Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Petals Please Eau de Parfum Ulta $106 See On Ulta Filled with an early 2000s nostalgia that will leave Millennials obsessed, Viva La Juicy Petals Please is both fruity and floral, with youthful notes of yummy cloudberry, rose water, and more.

8 Oak Essentials Cuir Rose Eau De Parfum Oak Essentials $110 See On Oak Essentials Akin to romantic days spent on the coastal gardens of Europe, Cuir Rose is where petal-soft roses in full bloom meet the juice of Italian tangerines.

10 Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum Ulta $142 See On Ulta Inspired by the trope of a femme fatale, Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid is bold and bursting with the scents of red vine peaches, luxurious orchids, and deep vanilla.

11 Lake & Skye Apaaray Eau De Parfum Lake & Skye $98 See On Lake & Skye Subtly fruity (yet not overly juicy and sweet), Apaaray feels fresh with notes of fig and lemon, yet calming, meditative, and warm as smooth musks and woods melt into your skin.

12 TOCCA Guilietta Scented Body Oil Nordstrom $54 See On Nordstrom Weightless and timelessly feminine, Guilietta leaves a lingering aroma of just-bitten green apples, sunny ylang ylang, and creamy vanilla orchids on your skin.

15 Burberry My Burberry Blush Sephora $155 See On Sephora A scent that feels classic and clean, My Burberry Blush is defined by notes of juicy pomegranate, soft rose, and earthy jasmine, mimicking the sensation of London’s morning light on bare skin.

17 Charli D'Amelio Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette Ulta $48 See On Ulta Born Dreamer is all things youthful and yummy, with notes of crisp anjou pear, orange zest, and sheer jasmine petals all coated in playful pink sugar.

18 SKYLAR Peach Fields Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora Youthful and sweet, Peach Fields is defined by notes of cloud-like sandalwood, floral osmanthus, and of course, a juicy white peach.