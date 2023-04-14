For the cooler, cozier winter months:
Warm and nostalgic vanilla fragrances and candles are truly *everything.* But when it comes to sweet summertime, it’s all about bringing those newly awakened, oh so juicy, and flirtatious vibes with your signature scent, lacquered manicure and pedicure, on-trend fits, and beyond.
In other words? Yummy fruity perfumes filled with key notes like crisp apples, decadent berries,
zesty lemons, honeyed figs, dewy tangerines, and much more are a major green flag. And while traditional fragrances add that joyful summery vibe with just a few spritzes on your pulse points — fragranced body oils are a total understated must-have for adding a sultry aroma to your skin, all while giving your sun-kissed complexion some much-needed radiance and hydration. (Total win win, in my opinion.) What’s more, the act of applying the scented oils is a form of self-love and self-care, allowing you a few personal moments to connect with your body in a mindful way, all while enlivening your senses.
In need of a fresh new summer scent, or keen on trying a luxe fragranced body oil for the upcoming beach-bound months? Here are 19 fruity perfumes you’re going to want to add to cart ASAP.
1
A gender-neutral scent that you can share with your partner,
Tangerine Boy is uplifting and energetic, as notes of lively lemon, spiced amber, and mouthwatering tangerine swirl around you. 2
A fragranced body oil is the perfect way to ensure a long-lasting scent (and also doubles as a total skin nourisher).
SUN FRUIT is a summer essential as it not only adds a gorgeous radiance to your skin, but it’s also filled with notes of fresh fig and exotic bergamot for an aroma that’s all things lively and dreamy. 3
A vibrant scent embodies carefree summer nights,
Eden Juicy Apple | 01 bursts with the sweet-smelling aromas of decadent wild berries, pink grapefruit, lychee, and red apple. 5
Airy and sweet,
Osmanthus Blossom is a floral scent that features lush apricot and luminous orange blossom. 6
The perfect perfume for summer,
Daisy Ever So Fresh is delicious and bright, with notes of juicy mango and radiant rose water at the forefront. 7
Filled with an early 2000s nostalgia that will leave Millennials obsessed,
Viva La Juicy Petals Please is both fruity and floral, with youthful notes of yummy cloudberry, rose water, and more. 8
Akin to romantic days spent on the coastal gardens of Europe,
Cuir Rose is where petal-soft roses in full bloom meet the juice of Italian tangerines. 10
Inspired by the trope of a femme fatale,
Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid is bold and bursting with the scents of red vine peaches, luxurious orchids, and deep vanilla. 11
Subtly fruity (yet not overly juicy and sweet),
Apaaray feels fresh with notes of fig and lemon, yet calming, meditative, and warm as smooth musks and woods melt into your skin. 12
Weightless and timelessly feminine,
Guilietta leaves a lingering aroma of just-bitten green apples, sunny ylang ylang, and creamy vanilla orchids on your skin. 13
Citrusy, vibrant, and elegant,
Born In Roma Yellow Dream is reminiscent of exploring orchards in the Italian countryside, as the lively scents of lemon, bergamot, and litchi surround you. 14
Inspired by the sunflower-filled works of
Vincent Van Gogh, Sunflower Pop features notes of vivid bergamot, golden honey, and a bellini accord that sparkles. 15
A scent that feels classic and clean,
My Burberry Blush is defined by notes of juicy pomegranate, soft rose, and earthy jasmine, mimicking the sensation of London’s morning light on bare skin. 16
Fruity, floral, and subtly spicy,
Cassis hydrates, all while scenting your skin with bergamot, blackcurrant, oak moss, and white roses. 17 Born Dreamer is all things youthful and yummy, with notes of crisp anjou pear, orange zest, and sheer jasmine petals all coated in playful pink sugar. 18
Youthful and sweet,
Peach Fields is defined by notes of cloud-like sandalwood, floral osmanthus, and of course, a juicy white peach. 19
A truly bold expression of the delicate jasmine flower,
Jasmin XXX is enlivened with sultry notes of exotic bergamot and a forest of intensely dark woods.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >