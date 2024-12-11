Every fashion season, Chanel gathers industry bigwigs for Paris Fashion Week to celebrate style. Less known, however, is the fact that the label also regularly rallies Hollywood’s most influential to celebrate women in film. In September, for example, the luxury label partnered with Tribeca Enterprises for the Through Her Lens event, a three-day mentorship-slash-competition for women filmmakers. Months later, the brand returned with another luncheon to support even more talent.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Chanel partnered with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to co-host the Academy Women’s Luncheon. Held in Los Angeles, the fête was held in honor of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the organization’s program to support emerging filmmakers via mentorship and financial aid.

Naturally, Hollywood’s brightest didn’t miss the opportunity to pay it forward. The stacked guest list included Academy President Janet Yang, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez. During the program, Gomez gave a presentation as the keynote speaker, and later, director Raha Amirfazli and actor Shadi Karamroudi both received the fellowship grants.

Despite being a celebration of new film talent, the event turned out to be quite the stylish romp. Below, you’ll find a few of the many chic A-listers from the event and their Chanel ’fits.

Ariana Grande

Since the Wicked press tour began, Ariana Grande has been method dressing, exclusively donning Galinda/Glinda-coded numbers. At the Chanel event, however, she slipped into something less “good witch” and more quiet luxury.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe nominee wore a glittery tweed dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection that slid down her décolletage. She rocked it with sheer black tights, pointed-toe pumps, and a bow hair accessory.

Pamela Anderson

Standing on business was Pamela Anderson, who rocked a white knit blouse with loose tweed pants. She kept to a palette of sophisticated neutrals in whites and ecrus — including her pearl-accented bag.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The Baywatch alum also kept to her now-signature bare face. A slay.

Selena Gomez

Gomez has never met a suit she didn’t like, especially when it comes with a preppy twist. Enter: her black tweed skirt set with contrast white details (see: a collar and arm trims).

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The keynote speaker accessorized her co-ords with stockings and peep-toe platforms.

Sarah Paulson

A dream in whites, Sarah Paulson wore a waffle jacquard crop cape that showed a sliver of skin, which she paired with a high-waist circle skirt in a matching waffle fabrication.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

She added a touch of color with red lipstick. So elegant.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde wouldn’t miss a chance to celebrate Chanel and women in her industry, especially since she’s a filmmaker herself. She kept it low-key and cozy with a two-toned cashmere sweater and black wool trousers.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

While her ’fit was understated, her beauty look was severe; she heavily lined her eyes for an intense gaze.

Regina King

A contrasting jumpsuit was the route Regina King chose. It was business on top with a plain black turtleneck but it was a party below with the plaid paints with a skirt-esque fold.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

She also styled a belt around her torso instead — genius.

Kristen Bell

While the majority of attendees kept to blacks and whites, Kristen Bell went the sunny route in a vivid yellow see-through crochet jacket and vest, which she left mostly unbuttoned). She even matched her boxy bag to her bold color choice for a fun, standout look.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The bottom half of her ’fit was more low-key in jeans and heeled sandals.

Sarah Catherine Hook

The Cruel Intentions star may be an acting ingénue, but her style game is already proving impressive. She went the edgy route with an all-black number: a top, a leather jacket crafted in the brand’s signature quilting, and a leather jacket accented by a chain belt that could’ve been from the early aughts.