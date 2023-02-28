One might think that having fewer days in a month would mean fewer beauty launches, but... nope. That certainly wasn’t the case this February, at least. Bustle’s beauty team received just as many packages filled with makeup, skin care, fragrance, and body care goodies as ever, and this month’s launches are definitely worth gushing about.

February 2023’s best new beauty products truly run the gamut, so whether you’re a skin care aficionado or a bold makeup girlie, there’s something in the mix for you. One standout? None other than Fenty Beauty’s Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, a dreamy formula that RiRi debuted on America’s biggest stage (i.e. the Super Bowl halftime show). Slugging fanatics will appreciate Jouer Cosmetics’ Luminize Overnight Dark Circle Slugging Balm, a rich under-eye cream that douses your skin with moisture. There’s also a dreamy fragrance from Giorgio Armani that’s so good, our senior beauty editor’s boyfriend has also fallen in love with it.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the February beauty launches that have already become staples in our editors’ skin care and makeup routines.

1 The Deodorant Spray Dove Beauty 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea 48 Hour Deodorant Spray Target $10.69 See On Target “I've recently picked up my long-dormant workout routine, and this deodorant from Dove has become a gym bag essential. I’ll admit I was dubious at first — I've always preferred all-natural stick formulas, but this won me over in one fine spritz. I love how quickly it dries down, and the Cucumber & Green Tea scent is fresh, but not overpowering. I'm a fan of anything that makes my routine faster and more efficient, and this deodorant is my new favorite.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

2 The Facial Scrub Radiance Enzyme Scrub & Enzyme Mask Juara $44 See On Juara “Blackheads are the bane of my existence, no matter how many extractions I get — but this enzyme scrub from Indonesian brand Juara has been keeping my T-zone clear and smooth. I love how the bamboo and jojoba beads offer the perfect amount of grit while still being supremely gentle. My skin is instantly softer and smoother after one use.” — FX

3 The Serum Foundation KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation Sephora $42 See On Sephora “It's been a while since a foundation has completely blown me away, but this new launch from KVD has become an instant classic. The soft matte finish provides flawless full coverage for those glam nights, yet never looks or feels heavy on the skin whatsoever. What's more, with proper skin prep, there is zero texture around those pesky dry areas, and it works wonders to control excess oils around my nose and T-zone. I could go on and on... but you truly need to try it for yourself and experience the Good Apple magic.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

4 The Liquid Lipstick Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick Sephora $29 See On Sephora “Matte liquid lipsticks are making a comeback, but this time around, the formulas are a lot more lip-loving. Case in point? Fenty's latest *iconic* drop debuted on Rihanna’s pout during her halftime show, and ever since then, it’s become one of my faves. The velvety smooth texture is reminiscent of a chocolate mousse treat, and the lightweight formula feels all things comfy and luxe without compromising on pigment. Though there can be some transferring on your fave coffee mug, the lip never flakes and continues to look fresh for hours.” — ORR

5 The Luxe Fragrance Giorgio Armani Prive Santal Dan Sha Eau de Toilette Neiman Marcus $195 See On Neiman Marcus “My boyfriend and I love to share fragrances, and this new scent from Armani earned top marks from both of us. With its combination of creamy sandalwood and bergamot, it's the perfect way to slowly transition into brighter springtime spritzes.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

6 The Body Moisturizer Hanni Splash Salve In-Shower Body Moisture Treatment Sephora $34 See On Sephora “I slathered on this thick balm at the very end of my "everything shower" and quickly rinsed off before hopping out. It locked the moisture into my skin beautifully, smelled like heaven, and eliminated the need for body lotion. The word ‘recyclable’ gets thrown around a lot — but this 100% aluminum jar is truly easy to recycle.” — ES

7 The Matte Blush Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Sephora $25 See On Sephora “I’m typically a cream blush kinda girl, but Danessa Myricks’ new Blurring Balm Powder Flushed formula has changed me. Though it’s technically a powder, it feels like a cream at first touch, then melts into a velvety-soft blurring pigment once you blend it across your cheekbones. The colors are gorgeous and truly last all day long.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

8 The Under-Eye Balm Luminize Overnight Dark Circle Slugging Balm Jouer $30 See On Jouer “In the wintertime, the skin around my eyes is chronically parched, which calls for an uber-moisturizing remedy. Enter: Jouer’s Slugging Balm, a rich balm that works as a concentrated moisture treatment (a la slugging) and makes a visible difference in my skin come morning.” — RL

9 The Hydrating Serum Current State Hyaluronic + Arnica Hydrating Serum Target $17.99 See On Target “Another hydrating must-have is this lightweight serum from the new brand Current State. It’s filled with your typical moisturizing heroes — like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera — along with anti-inflammatory arnica flower extract to soothe irritation and redness. The end result? Happier, plumper, and more even skin. I’m a fan.” — RL