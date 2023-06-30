Even bona fide summer girlies know that there are downsides to the season. Bugs are one. The sweltering humidity — which can sabotage your hairstyle and makeup look like that — is another. There’s also chafing and excessive sweating, but I’ll stop being a Debbie downer... because there are plenty of newly-launched beauty products that can help with some of these woes, and make you look really cute amidst the high temps.

As you lounge poolside or hit the beach on sunny weekends, you’ll want to grab some of this month’s beauty drops — such as a sunscreen serum by Ware that protects your skin without leaving a trace, Bumble & Bumble’s seaweed-spiked leave-in treatment for a flawless air dry, and Rose Inc.’s new bronzer that melts into your cheekbones for an effortless glow. Also on the shelves? A candle that’ll transport you to New York City’s most famous bakery (thank you, Boy Smells), a brow pencil that expertly fluffs up your arches, and a tinted lip balm that delivers major moisture and a wash of pigment, all in one tube.

Whether your beauty cabinet needs a refresher or you’re just on the market for a new concealer, this month’s launches have got you. Keep scrolling to shop the best of June’s beauty products, as curated by our editors.

1 The Buttery Lip Balm Tinted Butter Balm Kylie Cosmetics $18 See On Kylie Cosmetics “ICYMI, Kylie's Tinted Butter Balms have been going completely viral on TikTok — and for good reason. Highly pigmented and surprisingly long-lasting, these balms truly nurture your lips with jojoba oil, and create a softly-glossed pout that feels (and looks) so juicy. I'll surely be wearing these shades all summer long, especially for those effortless makeup moments.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

2 The Decadent Candle Banana Pudding Candle Boy Smells $48 See On Boys Smells “In my opinion, the sweetly decadent aroma of Magnolia Bakery is synonymous with New York City, and its famous Banana Pudding Cookies are my personal favorite treat. In collaboration with Boy Smells, the duo has created a luxe candle that is reminiscent of the sugary cookies, yet brings with it a certain maturity and sensuous energy by way of smokey cedarwood and resinous guaiac wood notes. It's so good, I hardly have the heart to burn it.” — ORR

3 The Makeup Remover Lait Dermo-S Biologique Recherche See On Biologique Recherche “Biologique Recherche recently updated and expanded its iconic line of Lait facial cleansers, and I can’t get enough of them. I never thought I’d be able to rely on a milky face wash to remove my makeup, but the Lait Dermo-S — a creamy concoction specifically formulated to rid your skin of both makeup and impurities — does the trick. I love how it gets everything off while leaving my face super soft and nourished.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

4 The Lip Blurring Tint Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur Sephora $35 See On Sephora “I’ve been obsessed with lip products that deliver a blurred finish, and Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch is my new fave in the category. It’s a liquid formula, but dries instantly matte — without drying out my lips. My fave part? That it comes in not one but two different varieties of the perfect Pillow Talk shade.” — RL

5 The Air Dry Essential Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream Sephora $32 See On Sephora “When it’s super hot outside, the last thing I want to do is take a hot tool to my hair. That means I’m living an air dry life, which typically entails a lot of frizz. But this Air Dry Cream, which contains strand-nourishing seaweed, has saved me from bad hair days: It’s basically a leave-in conditioner-meets-styler that combats frizz and enhances my natural waves. It’s my new summer staple.” — RL

6 The Concealer Best Skin Days Concealer Iris&Romeo $32 See On Iris&Romeo “Iris&Romeo’s Best Skin Days is a longtime fave, so I screamed with excitement when I heard the brand was launching a concealer. It’s just as amazing as I hoped: It’s super creamy but melts in for natural-looking coverage, and also doubles as a dark spot treatment thanks to licorice root and Kakadu plum. I haven’t stopped raving about it since I swiped it in.” — RL

7 The Brow Pencil BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil Victoria Beckham Beauty $34 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “I’m forever looking for brow products that give me full, fluffy, natural-looking arches à la Brooke Shields. I didn’t think I’d find that in a pencil, but this baby is pure magic. The angled, ultra-fine tip makes it a cinch to draw lines that look like your actual brow hair, and the spoolie on the other end lets you blend for a flawless finish. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my brows since I started using this.” — RL

8 The Eye Brightening Cream Light Reflecting Eye Brightener NARS $34 See On NARS “This half-eye cream, half-concealer hybrid product has become my favorite part of my morning routine. It looks like a cream concealer, but goes on light and silky-smooth, magically brightening any remnants of a late night. Plus, it doesn't cake or crease.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

9 The Sunscreen Serum Sonny SPF 40 WARE $65 See On WARE “The first thought I had when I used this SPF: woah. There are a lot of ‘SPF serums’ out there, but this is one of the few I've tried that truly feels as light and non-greasy as an actual serum. It feels as light as my favorite hydrating serum and sinks in just as quickly, leaving my skin looking smooth and velvety — not shiny. Plus, the sleek orange packaging makes me happy. I'll be raving about this SPF to everyone I know.” — FX

10 The Glowy Blush Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm Pat McGrath $29 See On Pat McGrath “I've recently been obsessed with testing every cream blush under the sun, and Pat's viral blushes are my current favorite. I love the stick form and the different shades, ranging from baby pink to deep rose. They add an instant, natural-looking flush of color in just one swipe — and I like to also apply it on my eyes and lips for a monochromatic look.” — FX

11 The Cream Bronzer Solar Infusion Bronzer Rose Inc $36 See On Rose Inc “This cream bronze from Rose Inc. is soft, subtle, and so easy to use. I love how it gives me just the slightest tint of color without any hint of orange tones or glitter. Instead, it just wakes up my skin for an ‘I just spent the week in Bali’ glow.” — FX

12 The Nail Polish Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Chanel $32 See On Chanel “This month, Chanel revamped its entire line of 24 nail polishes (with 17 of them being brand new shades). The hue I immediately fell in love with was Immortelle, a soft creamy lilac that looks amazing on both my fingertips and toes. And though I don't have the steadiest hand when it comes to DIY painting sessions, the smooth formula and rounded brush make application a breeze.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

13 The Leave-In Treatment Camille Rose Rosemary Strengthening Leave In Conditioner Target $10.99 See On Target “The texture of this leave-in is unique, and I was surprised to squeeze a thick jelly out of the tube the first time I used it. But I was very impressed when a small amount coats all my coils in a hydrating and strand-strengthening combination of rosemary oil, honey, and turmeric root extract that left my curls soft and shiny.” — ES

14 The Shimmery Lip Oil Honey Infused Lip Oil Golden Shimmer Glow Gisou $32 See On Gisou “I was a fan of Gisou's OG lip oil, and this summery version that's been upgraded with shimmer is perfect for the bronzy, warm weather makeup looks I'll be wearing.” — ES

15 The Exfoliating Essence ReVive Enzyme Essence Daily Resurfacing Treatment Neiman Marcus $115 See On Neiman Marcus “This resurfacing treatment single-handedly cleared a bout of pesky breakouts I was dealing with the other week. It’s a bi-phase essence that contains peptides and botanical oils for hydration along with fruit-derived enzymes for gentle exfoliation, and it’s made a big difference in my skin. I now use it twice a day to keep my complexion clear and glowy.” — RL

16 The Skin-Boosting Foundation Orcé Cosmetics Come Closer Serum Foundation Neiman Marcus $75 See On Neiman Marcus “I’ve become a connoisseur of serum foundations, and this one has quickly become a fave. With hyaluronic acid and Tahitian pearl, it leaves my skin looking moisturized and even — not cakey — upon application. It’s lightweight, creamy, and offers medium coverage that’s breathable, buildable, and totally gorgeous.” — RL